Sked litter patient extraction training with the 36th MCAS

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – A team of U.S. Army medics stand on a rooftop at high noon dripping sweat. Again and again, they hoist a sked litter, to simulate the rescue of an injured patient from a collapsed structure.



This rooftop training was part of a high-angle vertical lift exercise designed to simulate the rescue of a casualty from an elevated environment.



“The training was critical to enhancing the platoon's ability to operate in urban and disaster-response scenarios where traditional ground extraction is not possible,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jeremiah Harlee, the platoon leader assigned to the 36th Medical Company Area Support. “It also built confidence, technical proficiency and trust among the squads.”



A sked litter is similar to a traditional stretcher but built for austere conditions. For the Soldiers’ training, it was an added layer of realism to their development as medics.



“Not every casualty is going to be in an open field or a one-story building,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miles Atkins, a medic assigned to the 36th MCAS. “This type of training prepares us for structural collapse, natural disasters or even humanitarian missions.”



Having graduated from air assault school, Atkins used this training as an opportunity to pass on advanced skills to teach his team like how to use rope systems or carry injured patients across Naval Station Guantanamo Bay’s unique terrain.



“I’ve seen my platoon operate under stress, in the heat, in the rain, during long hours and they continue to exceed expectations,” said Harlee. “They communicate well under pressure and have built trust; not blind trust but earned trust. If I were on the litter, I wouldn’t be worried at all. My guys are ready anytime, anywhere.”



In an environment like NSGB, where aging infrastructure and extreme weather are considerations during operations, medical readiness is a must.



“High-angle vertical lift training prepares Soldiers to operate in complex and unpredictable environments where traditional evacuation methods are not possible,” said Harlee. “It equips them with the technical skills and confidence needed to extract casualties from a variety of conditions.”



This training was more than just a technical drill. It was an exercise that challenged the platoon's communication abilities under pressure.



“The Soldiers walked away with more than technical proficiency,” said Harlee. “This training bridged ground medical evacuation skills with urban evacuation to prepare the platoon to support a broader range of missions.”



As a critical part of Joint Task Force Southern Guard, the service members assigned to 36th MCAS continue to refine their capabilities ensuring they are ready to respond anytime, anywhere.

