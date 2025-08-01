Not all heroes wear capes – some wear lifejackets and drive patrol boats

Photo By Linnea Shirley | Cape Cod Canal Patrol Boat Operators John Mccartin and David Wilson received...... read more read more Photo By Linnea Shirley | Cape Cod Canal Patrol Boat Operators John Mccartin and David Wilson received certificates of appreciation July 15 from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England Commanding Officer, Captain Youngmee Moon. They were recognized for their efforts in rescuing a person from a distressed sailing vessel during rough weather conditions near Scussett Beach in Cape Cod Bay last September. see less | View Image Page

Cape Cod Canal Patrol Boat Operators John McCartin and David Wilson received certificates of appreciation July 15 from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England Commanding Officer, Captain Youngmee Moon at a special ceremony at the Cape Cod Canal offices. Lt. Col. David MacPhail, Deputy Commander, Adam Durando, Deputy Chief of Operations and John McPherson, Canal Manager, also attended the presentation.



McCartin and Wilson were recognized for rescuing a boater from a distressed sailing vessel during rough weather conditions near Scussett Beach in Cape Cod Bay on September 19, 2024.



“Upon hearing the VHR Channel 16 Mayday call and subsequent Urgent Marine Information Broadcast of a vessel in distress in the vicinity of Sagamore Beach, you promptly sprang into action, launching your 38-foot patrol boat BELMONT, despite the deteriorating weather conditions,” said Moon.



According to Moon the weather conditions were so bad, U.S. Coast Guard had trouble locating the vessel.



“You heard clearly there was a Mayday, but there was no way to find him,” said Moon. “We didn’t know where the Mayday was coming from and we didn’t have the radio comms to narrow down where they could be. There were a lot of unknowns.”



Responding to the scene, McCartin and Wilson found a sailboat rocking wildly from the high wind and seas 200 yards from shore with one person onboard who was suffering from severe seasickness, according to Moon.

Wilson recalled the incident and the unique situation the pair were in.

“John put a lot of trust in me that night,” said Wilson. “It was the first night we worked together, and I was only here three weeks. We really didn’t know each other, but when we heard the Mayday, we kind of looked at each other and he said, ‘are we going?’ and I remember saying ‘we are the only boat out here, we got to at least try.”



Despite the roiling seas and rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, McCartin and Wilson found the boater and performed the rescue.

“We got out of the breakwater and were kind of able to navigate towards where we thought he was,” said Wilson. “It got pretty gnarly but everything worked out great though. I give John props for doing the bow because he was getting soaked.”





McCartin gave a lot of credit to Wilson’s expert boat operating skills in such dangerous conditions.



“David was actually operating the vessel the entire time we were out there,” he said. “He did an amazing job and got me right where I need to be to be able to help the boater. What he was able to do with our vessel during the incident was very commendable.”



McCartin said that even with expert steering, the rescue was treacherous.

“It took four or five attempts to actually get through the roiling surf,” he said. “It was the amazing job that he did to allow me to be able to help him. High credit goes to this individual.”



Moon praised both team members for their teamwork and the incident’s positive outcome. She expressed gratitude for the partnership that the Coast Guard enjoys with USACE.



“I want to thank you for your tremendous efforts in saving a life,” she said. “It’s important that you guys are out on the water. We appreciate your partnership. We rely on you and all that you do out there – saving lives, assisting people in distress, and all the things that you do on the water to keep people safe.”



McCartin and Wilson were appreciative and humble about receiving the accolades from the Coast Guard.



“We are a part of a team and there are a lot of people in the Marine Office who would be willing to do the same thing,” said McCartin. “Thank you very much for this, but we were just happy to help.”