Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIWAWS Now Housed at Northwest Annex

    NIWAWS Now Housed at Northwest Annex

    Photo By Jacquelynn Fisher | Chesapeake, Va. (4 August 2025) — Rear Adm. Brian Harding was joined by past and...... read more read more

    SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Information Forces

    By Lt. Thomas Light, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) Public Affairs Officer

    Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) celebrated the new home of Naval Information Warfare Advanced Weapons School (NIWAWS) aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads – Northwest Annex with a ribbon cutting ceremony 4 Aug. 2025. The ceremony coincided with the first day of instruction for the IW Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) class 25-3.

    NIWDC Commander, Rear Adm. Brian Harding, remarked during the ceremony, “The completion of Building 14 marks a critical milestone in the evolution of our Navy’s Information Warfare enterprise with the expansion of our Warfare Tactics Instructors facilities. This is more than just an infrastructure upgrade; it is a tangible commitment to sharpening the lethality and tactical acumen of our Information Warfare professionals who operate at the edge of modern naval combat.”

    Reinforcing NIWDCs commitment to provide cutting edge IW tactics and capabilities to the fleet, he continued, “As we advance, remember that NIWAWS is more than a schoolhouse — it is the crucible where tactical genius is forged and where the Navy’s Information Warfare edge is sharpened. Our adversaries are rapidly advancing their warfighting capabilities; our success depends on our ability to anticipate, adapt, and dominate.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 09:51
    Story ID: 544749
    Location: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWAWS Now Housed at Northwest Annex, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NIWAWS Now Housed at Northwest Annex
    NIWAWS Now Housed at Northwest Annex
    NIWAWS Now Housed at Northwest Annex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Information Warfare
    Naval Information Forces
    NIWDC
    Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI)
    NIWAWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download