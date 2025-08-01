NIWAWS Now Housed at Northwest Annex

By Lt. Thomas Light, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) Public Affairs Officer
Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) celebrated the new home of Naval Information Warfare Advanced Weapons School (NIWAWS) aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads – Northwest Annex with a ribbon cutting ceremony 4 Aug. 2025. The ceremony coincided with the first day of instruction for the IW Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) class 25-3.
NIWDC Commander, Rear Adm. Brian Harding, remarked during the ceremony, “The completion of Building 14 marks a critical milestone in the evolution of our Navy’s Information Warfare enterprise with the expansion of our Warfare Tactics Instructors facilities. This is more than just an infrastructure upgrade; it is a tangible commitment to sharpening the lethality and tactical acumen of our Information Warfare professionals who operate at the edge of modern naval combat.”
Reinforcing NIWDCs commitment to provide cutting edge IW tactics and capabilities to the fleet, he continued, “As we advance, remember that NIWAWS is more than a schoolhouse — it is the crucible where tactical genius is forged and where the Navy’s Information Warfare edge is sharpened. Our adversaries are rapidly advancing their warfighting capabilities; our success depends on our ability to anticipate, adapt, and dominate.”
