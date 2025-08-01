Fort McCoy Garrison leaders hold July 2025 town hall meetings

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy workforce members participate in a town hall meeting July 24, 2025, with...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy workforce members participate in a town hall meeting July 24, 2025, with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership at Fort McCoy, Wis. Two meetings were held to provide information to the workforce as well as answer questions about news and events and more at the installation. Town hall meetings like this are held quarterly at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Leaders with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy took time July 24 to hold a pair of town hall meetings with the installation workforce where they took questions, provided updates about ongoing personnel programs, and reviewed upcoming events with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon led the effort on both meetings. Cantlon gave updates on news and information within the garrison. He discuss the ever-changing environment in the workplace that continues to face the workforce.



The meetings also gave people a chance to further meet the new garrison command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle. This was Riddle’s first town hall with the Fort McCoy workforce.



Riddle became the new senior enlisted leader for Fort McCoy Garrison on May 16. During the ceremony, Riddle assumed duties as garrison command sergeant major (CSM) from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, who retired from the Army. Immediately prior to this assignment, Riddle served as the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command G-3/5/7 sergeant major from July 2023 to April 2025 at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.



During the May 16 ceremony, Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon welcomed Riddle and said thanks to Calarco for his service.



”Tom, thank you for being there for both the military and civilian workforce all the time,” Cantlon said. “You took a positive spin on everything. You participated. And you made the formation your priority. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely appreciate it. Tom and Sharon, you will be missed.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Riddle … (and) family, welcome to a great team,” Cantlon said. “Can’t wait to spend the next two years with you here. I’ll look forward to each and every day.”



During the ceremony Riddle said he looked forward to serving at Fort McCoy.



“It is truly, deeply, an honor to be here, humbled to stand before you to assume the responsibility of Fort McCoy Garrison (CSM),” Riddle said. “This moment is a moment of great pride, not only for me, but for my family, and for those who have supported me throughout the years and the journey.”



During the town hall, Cantlon also took numerous questions about personnel actions. He also gave the floor to Scott Abell, director of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



Abell discussed the upcoming observance of the Army Community Service 60th birthday, where a celebration was planned at the McCoy’s Community Center on July 25. He also highlighted the Christmas in July event at Pine View Campground that is open to the public.



In the end, Cantlon thanked everyone for attending and for what they do.



“We appreciate what you do every day,” Cantlon said. “More to follow on all the changes (we’ve seen). Thanks for your resiliency so far.



“Tremendous work is done every day for McCoy,” Cantlon said. “You should feel proud of the work you do. Thank you very much.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”