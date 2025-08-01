BE 25-3 kicks off final phase in USAF’s first-in-a-generation DLE

The U.S. Air Force kicked off Bamboo Eagle 25-3— Air Combat Command’s premier advanced training exercise designed to enhance multi-domain combat readiness and agility in a contested environment.



The exercise, hosted by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, marks the final stage in the Department of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise. BE 25-3 is one of five major exercises comprising the DAF’s DLE. The exercise is part of the first-in-a-generation DLE series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force.



“As part of the DLE series, this iteration of Bamboo Eagle demonstrates our ability to generate combat readiness while collaborating with combatant commands and the joint force.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Koscheski, deputy commander of ACC. “Bamboo Eagle 25-3 builds on the tactical focus of Red Flag exercises challenging participants to operate in a combat representative environment.”



With over 100 participating aircraft operating from more than 15 locations, the exercise serves to challenge participants to generate combat airpower, sustain expeditionary bases and execute dynamic battle management in maritime-focused scenarios.



As DLE tests the DAF’s ability to conduct sustained, complex military operations in a rapidly evolving environment, BE 25-3 focuses on three key objectives:



Distributed Command and Control: Demonstrating sustainable mission-centric command, distributed control, and decentralized execution to manage fielded forces effectively.



Follow-On Mission Generation: Testing the ability to deploy follow-on forces and generate sorties in contested environments while executing Agile Combat Employment to enhance survivability and combat power.



Joint Maritime Operations: Operating in a multi-domain maritime environment to address unique challenges and develop innovative solutions for airpower projection.



“Our Airmen and Guardians are the best in the world, and BE 25-3 is where they prove it,” said Kocheski.



Residents near participating locations across Southern California and neighboring regions may notice increased aircraft activity during the exercise period.



For more information about Bamboo Eagle 25-3, please contact the Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs office at (702) 652-2719 or by email at 57WG.PA.MediaOps@us.af.mil.

