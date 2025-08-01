412th Test Wing celebrates enlisted leader promotions

The Air Force selected more than 100 teammates stationed at Edwards Air Force Base for promotion to the ranks of master sergeant and technical sergeant. The lists represent a significant career milestone for junior and senior noncommissioned officers across various specialties.



The selection process for both ranks is highly competitive, based on weighted factors including time in service, time in grade, performance reports, professional military education and decorations. This year's selection rates underscore the Air Force's commitment to promoting the most qualified and dedicated SNCOs and NCOs to critical leadership and technical positions.



The newly promoted master sergeants celebrated their achievement on June 12.



Francis Abac, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron

Shon Acheson, 412th Logistics Test Squadron

Dalton Anderson, 417th Test and Evaluation Squadron

Yesenia Anderson, 412th Medical Group

Jose Arellano, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Tony Banks II, 412 MXLS

Christopher Carlin, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5

Chase Cincis, 412th Security Forces Squadron

Toni Cox, 412th Civil Engineer Group

Caleb Daigle, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Eddie Del Villar, 912 AMXS

Chandler Delametter, 412th Test Wing

Ryan Deleon, 912 AMXS

Travis Dorvit, 412 SFS

Jonathan Ferraro, 412th Communications Squadron

Kaitlyn Fisher, 412th Force Support Squadron

Chaz Galvan, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Jaredkirbyi Garcia, 412 MDG

Robert Gregory, 412th Operations Support Squadron

Brian Hodge, 412 TW

Nicholas Jackson, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron

Shane Jochum, 412 AMXS

Andraia Johns, 412 LRS

Paje Keepers, 411th Flight Test Squadron

Ethan Kelly, 31 TES

Gregory Kohal, 31 TES

Caleb Laurent, Air Force Research Laboratory

Kyle Lever, 9th Operations Group

Nicholas Luong, 412 SFS

Joseph Madrid, 412 AMXS

Christophe Mayoral, 31 TES

John Mcamis, 9 OG

Vincent Miller, 412 AMXS

Thomas Nugent, 412 AMXS

Oscar Ovando, 412 AMXS

Ashley Perry, 412 MDG

Matthew Quaderer, 412 SFS

Joshua Railsback, 31 TES

Ricky Rea Jr., 412 AMXS

Corey Rilling, 912 AMXS

Parrish Rockwelljohnson, 412 CS

Justin Rosner, 412 MXLS

Scott Ruther, 412 MXLS

Isaiah Sigler, 412 OSS

Ian Simms, 31 TES

David Terhune, 412 MXLS

Maurici Valdovinos, 412 TW

Juan Vela, 412 AMXS

Ralph York, Air Force Global Strike Command

Stephen Zbinovec, 912 AMXS



The newly promoted technical sergeants celebrated their achievement on July 9.



Alberto Armento, 452nd Flight Test Squadron

Lukas Ballard, 412 AMXS

Joshua Barrantesleonard, 412 AMXS

James Berens, 412 AMXS

Allen Brinson, 362nd Recruiting Squadron

Nick Buckendahl, 412th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Michael Burton, 412 MXLS

Ernest Campos, 412 SFS

Lucas Castellino, 412 AMXS

Joshua Corry, 320th Combat Readiness Squadron

Alex De Leon, 912 AMXS

Justin Delos Santos, 412th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Zachary Farrow, 31 TES

Ryan Ford, 412 AMXS

Dejahnay Fort, 912th Air Refueling Squadron

David Foster, 412 CS

Colin Gourd, 412th Operations Group

Amani Hawkes, 362 RCS

Freddie Herron, 412 SFS

Charles Holifield, 412 MXLS

Richard Jagosz, 912 ARS

Keaton Jenkins, 912 AMXS

Joseph Johnson, 812 CES

Andrew King, 912 AMXS

Jason Kraft, 912 AMXS

Andrew Lamer, 412 MXLS

Daniel Madrigal, 412 OSS

Ricardo Magana, 362 RCS

Samuel Maguire, 912 AMXS

Levi Marler, 362 RCS

Andrea Mayoral, 412 HCOS

Berenice Merino, 412 FSS

Michael Miller, 412 MXLS

Michael Miyahara, 412 MXLS

Gunner Moretz, 912 ARS

Calvin Myers, 362 RCS

Juan Najera Sanchez, 412 AMXS

Long Nguyen, 412 AMXS

Alan Pena, 412 AMXS

Ian Pierce, 412 AMXS

Karston Prock, 412 AMXS

Joseph Prunesti, 412 AMXS

Robert Rains, 912 AMXS

Antonio Ramirez, 912 AMXS

Andrew Ramos, United States Air Force Test Pilot School

Erik Romero, 9 OG

Isaac Schmidt, 412 MXLS

Todd Sherwood, 412 OSS

Joshua Simock, 912 AMXS

Dylan Smith, 912 AMXS

Luke Staley, 912 AMXS

Clay Taylor, 412 SFS

Brandon Terrell, 412 SFS

Russell Thie, 412 AMXS

Ivan Trujillo, 912 AMXS

Aaron Vega, 912 AMXS

Bryan Vincent, 912 ARS

Joshua Walsh, 362 RCS

Wesley Ward, 412 OSS



