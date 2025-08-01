412th Test Wing celebrates enlisted leader promotions

The Air Force selected more than 100 teammates stationed at Edwards Air Force Base for promotion to the ranks of master sergeant and technical sergeant. The lists represent a significant career milestone for junior and senior noncommissioned officers across various specialties.
The selection process for both ranks is highly competitive, based on weighted factors including time in service, time in grade, performance reports, professional military education and decorations. This year's selection rates underscore the Air Force's commitment to promoting the most qualified and dedicated SNCOs and NCOs to critical leadership and technical positions.
The newly promoted master sergeants celebrated their achievement on June 12.
Francis Abac, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron
Shon Acheson, 412th Logistics Test Squadron
Dalton Anderson, 417th Test and Evaluation Squadron
Yesenia Anderson, 412th Medical Group
Jose Arellano, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Tony Banks II, 412 MXLS
Christopher Carlin, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5
Chase Cincis, 412th Security Forces Squadron
Toni Cox, 412th Civil Engineer Group
Caleb Daigle, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Eddie Del Villar, 912 AMXS
Chandler Delametter, 412th Test Wing
Ryan Deleon, 912 AMXS
Travis Dorvit, 412 SFS
Jonathan Ferraro, 412th Communications Squadron
Kaitlyn Fisher, 412th Force Support Squadron
Chaz Galvan, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Jaredkirbyi Garcia, 412 MDG
Robert Gregory, 412th Operations Support Squadron
Brian Hodge, 412 TW
Nicholas Jackson, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron
Shane Jochum, 412 AMXS
Andraia Johns, 412 LRS
Paje Keepers, 411th Flight Test Squadron
Ethan Kelly, 31 TES
Gregory Kohal, 31 TES
Caleb Laurent, Air Force Research Laboratory
Kyle Lever, 9th Operations Group
Nicholas Luong, 412 SFS
Joseph Madrid, 412 AMXS
Christophe Mayoral, 31 TES
John Mcamis, 9 OG
Vincent Miller, 412 AMXS
Thomas Nugent, 412 AMXS
Oscar Ovando, 412 AMXS
Ashley Perry, 412 MDG
Matthew Quaderer, 412 SFS
Joshua Railsback, 31 TES
Ricky Rea Jr., 412 AMXS
Corey Rilling, 912 AMXS
Parrish Rockwelljohnson, 412 CS
Justin Rosner, 412 MXLS
Scott Ruther, 412 MXLS
Isaiah Sigler, 412 OSS
Ian Simms, 31 TES
David Terhune, 412 MXLS
Maurici Valdovinos, 412 TW
Juan Vela, 412 AMXS
Ralph York, Air Force Global Strike Command
Stephen Zbinovec, 912 AMXS
The newly promoted technical sergeants celebrated their achievement on July 9.
Alberto Armento, 452nd Flight Test Squadron
Lukas Ballard, 412 AMXS
Joshua Barrantesleonard, 412 AMXS
James Berens, 412 AMXS
Allen Brinson, 362nd Recruiting Squadron
Nick Buckendahl, 412th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Michael Burton, 412 MXLS
Ernest Campos, 412 SFS
Lucas Castellino, 412 AMXS
Joshua Corry, 320th Combat Readiness Squadron
Alex De Leon, 912 AMXS
Justin Delos Santos, 412th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Zachary Farrow, 31 TES
Ryan Ford, 412 AMXS
Dejahnay Fort, 912th Air Refueling Squadron
David Foster, 412 CS
Colin Gourd, 412th Operations Group
Amani Hawkes, 362 RCS
Freddie Herron, 412 SFS
Charles Holifield, 412 MXLS
Richard Jagosz, 912 ARS
Keaton Jenkins, 912 AMXS
Joseph Johnson, 812 CES
Andrew King, 912 AMXS
Jason Kraft, 912 AMXS
Andrew Lamer, 412 MXLS
Daniel Madrigal, 412 OSS
Ricardo Magana, 362 RCS
Samuel Maguire, 912 AMXS
Levi Marler, 362 RCS
Andrea Mayoral, 412 HCOS
Berenice Merino, 412 FSS
Michael Miller, 412 MXLS
Michael Miyahara, 412 MXLS
Gunner Moretz, 912 ARS
Calvin Myers, 362 RCS
Juan Najera Sanchez, 412 AMXS
Long Nguyen, 412 AMXS
Alan Pena, 412 AMXS
Ian Pierce, 412 AMXS
Karston Prock, 412 AMXS
Joseph Prunesti, 412 AMXS
Robert Rains, 912 AMXS
Antonio Ramirez, 912 AMXS
Andrew Ramos, United States Air Force Test Pilot School
Erik Romero, 9 OG
Isaac Schmidt, 412 MXLS
Todd Sherwood, 412 OSS
Joshua Simock, 912 AMXS
Dylan Smith, 912 AMXS
Luke Staley, 912 AMXS
Clay Taylor, 412 SFS
Brandon Terrell, 412 SFS
Russell Thie, 412 AMXS
Ivan Trujillo, 912 AMXS
Aaron Vega, 912 AMXS
Bryan Vincent, 912 ARS
Joshua Walsh, 362 RCS
Wesley Ward, 412 OSS
