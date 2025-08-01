Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th Test Wing celebrates enlisted leader promotions

    Photo By Brandon Hernandez | Top to bottom: Master Sgt. Juan Vela, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, celebrates

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Story by Laisa Leao 

    412th Test Wing   

    The Air Force selected more than 100 teammates stationed at Edwards Air Force Base for promotion to the ranks of master sergeant and technical sergeant. The lists represent a significant career milestone for junior and senior noncommissioned officers across various specialties.

    The selection process for both ranks is highly competitive, based on weighted factors including time in service, time in grade, performance reports, professional military education and decorations. This year's selection rates underscore the Air Force's commitment to promoting the most qualified and dedicated SNCOs and NCOs to critical leadership and technical positions.

    The newly promoted master sergeants celebrated their achievement on June 12.

    Francis Abac, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Shon Acheson, 412th Logistics Test Squadron
    Dalton Anderson, 417th Test and Evaluation Squadron
    Yesenia Anderson, 412th Medical Group
    Jose Arellano, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Tony Banks II, 412 MXLS
    Christopher Carlin, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5
    Chase Cincis, 412th Security Forces Squadron
    Toni Cox, 412th Civil Engineer Group
    Caleb Daigle, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Eddie Del Villar, 912 AMXS
    Chandler Delametter, 412th Test Wing
    Ryan Deleon, 912 AMXS
    Travis Dorvit, 412 SFS
    Jonathan Ferraro, 412th Communications Squadron
    Kaitlyn Fisher, 412th Force Support Squadron
    Chaz Galvan, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Jaredkirbyi Garcia, 412 MDG
    Robert Gregory, 412th Operations Support Squadron
    Brian Hodge, 412 TW
    Nicholas Jackson, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron
    Shane Jochum, 412 AMXS
    Andraia Johns, 412 LRS
    Paje Keepers, 411th Flight Test Squadron
    Ethan Kelly, 31 TES
    Gregory Kohal, 31 TES
    Caleb Laurent, Air Force Research Laboratory
    Kyle Lever, 9th Operations Group
    Nicholas Luong, 412 SFS
    Joseph Madrid, 412 AMXS
    Christophe Mayoral, 31 TES
    John Mcamis, 9 OG
    Vincent Miller, 412 AMXS
    Thomas Nugent, 412 AMXS
    Oscar Ovando, 412 AMXS
    Ashley Perry, 412 MDG
    Matthew Quaderer, 412 SFS
    Joshua Railsback, 31 TES
    Ricky Rea Jr., 412 AMXS
    Corey Rilling, 912 AMXS
    Parrish Rockwelljohnson, 412 CS
    Justin Rosner, 412 MXLS
    Scott Ruther, 412 MXLS
    Isaiah Sigler, 412 OSS
    Ian Simms, 31 TES
    David Terhune, 412 MXLS
    Maurici Valdovinos, 412 TW
    Juan Vela, 412 AMXS
    Ralph York, Air Force Global Strike Command
    Stephen Zbinovec, 912 AMXS

    The newly promoted technical sergeants celebrated their achievement on July 9.

    Alberto Armento, 452nd Flight Test Squadron
    Lukas Ballard, 412 AMXS
    Joshua Barrantesleonard, 412 AMXS
    James Berens, 412 AMXS
    Allen Brinson, 362nd Recruiting Squadron
    Nick Buckendahl, 412th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Michael Burton, 412 MXLS
    Ernest Campos, 412 SFS
    Lucas Castellino, 412 AMXS
    Joshua Corry, 320th Combat Readiness Squadron
    Alex De Leon, 912 AMXS
    Justin Delos Santos, 412th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Zachary Farrow, 31 TES
    Ryan Ford, 412 AMXS
    Dejahnay Fort, 912th Air Refueling Squadron
    David Foster, 412 CS
    Colin Gourd, 412th Operations Group
    Amani Hawkes, 362 RCS
    Freddie Herron, 412 SFS
    Charles Holifield, 412 MXLS
    Richard Jagosz, 912 ARS
    Keaton Jenkins, 912 AMXS
    Joseph Johnson, 812 CES
    Andrew King, 912 AMXS
    Jason Kraft, 912 AMXS
    Andrew Lamer, 412 MXLS
    Daniel Madrigal, 412 OSS
    Ricardo Magana, 362 RCS
    Samuel Maguire, 912 AMXS
    Levi Marler, 362 RCS
    Andrea Mayoral, 412 HCOS
    Berenice Merino, 412 FSS
    Michael Miller, 412 MXLS
    Michael Miyahara, 412 MXLS
    Gunner Moretz, 912 ARS
    Calvin Myers, 362 RCS
    Juan Najera Sanchez, 412 AMXS
    Long Nguyen, 412 AMXS
    Alan Pena, 412 AMXS
    Ian Pierce, 412 AMXS
    Karston Prock, 412 AMXS
    Joseph Prunesti, 412 AMXS
    Robert Rains, 912 AMXS
    Antonio Ramirez, 912 AMXS
    Andrew Ramos, United States Air Force Test Pilot School
    Erik Romero, 9 OG
    Isaac Schmidt, 412 MXLS
    Todd Sherwood, 412 OSS
    Joshua Simock, 912 AMXS
    Dylan Smith, 912 AMXS
    Luke Staley, 912 AMXS
    Clay Taylor, 412 SFS
    Brandon Terrell, 412 SFS
    Russell Thie, 412 AMXS
    Ivan Trujillo, 912 AMXS
    Aaron Vega, 912 AMXS
    Bryan Vincent, 912 ARS
    Joshua Walsh, 362 RCS
    Wesley Ward, 412 OSS

