Hometown Hero: Navy Reserve Sailor Aids Woman in Distress

EL PASO, Texas – Operation Specialist 1st Class (OS1) Ueldiv Ortiz Santiago, a native of Orocovis, Puerto Rico, and a U.S. Navy Reserve Sailor assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) El Paso in Texas, demonstrated the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment when he stepped in to assist a community member in need.



Ortiz Santiago noticed a wheelchair-bound woman appearing to be in a catatonic state near the intersection of Dyer Street and Fred Wilson Avenue. Without hesitation, Ortiz Santiago stopped and called 911 emergency services while he remained by the woman's side and administered basic first aid. An unknown soldier also assisted during the situation, and together they remained on scene to ensure the woman’s safety until first responders arrived.



“As a warfighter, readiness means to actively be able to step up when in a time of need, no matter what the circumstances may be,” said Ortiz Santiago.



Ortiz Santiago’s quick actions reflect the mindset instilled in every Sailor, being ready to respond and serve at any moment and without hesitation.



A graduate of Indian River High School, Ortiz Santiago enlisted in the Navy in 2017 with a desire to serve his country. In his role as an Operation Specialist, he monitors radar and satellite systems to track and guide surface vessels, aircraft, and submarines. “We are the eyes of the Navy, tracking and guiding surface vessels, aircraft, and even submarines with the help of radar and satellite systems,” said Ortiz Santiago.



Ortiz Santiago credits his hometown for teaching him that honesty, patience, and perseverance go a long way, qualities that have contributed to his success throughout his 8 years in the Navy.



In addition to his Navy Reserve duties, Ortiz Santiago balances his military service with civilian life, a hallmark of the Navy Reserve force known as Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors. These men and women pursue civilian careers while remaining mission-ready for mobilization and global operations.



The actions of Ortiz Santiago are a great example of how Sailors embody the Navy’s values of honor, courage, and commitment in everything they do, whether they are deployed or in their local communities.



His quick response not only provided critical aid in a time of need but also inspired those who witnessed the event, reinforcing the importance of community and compassion. “I believe this is a great demonstration of what the Naval Reserve and NRC El Paso stand for,” said Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Garcia, who was a witness to the selfless actions of Ortiz Santiago.



Ortiz Santiago’s actions serve as a reminder that readiness is more than preparing for missions overseas–it’s about having the courage to act when others need it most.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2025 Date Posted: 08.04.2025 Story ID: 544725 Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Hometown: OROCOVIS, PR