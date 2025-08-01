Fort Buchanan Supports Local Troop Readiness Through Security Program

Photo By David Hernandez | Keyda L. Santa-Pinter, a security specialist from the Installation Management Command...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Keyda L. Santa-Pinter, a security specialist from the Installation Management Command (IMCOM), visited Fort Buchanan, July 30-31 to evaluate the command's security program, which is managed locally by Stephanie Acosta, the installation security division manager, under the Directorate of Plans, Training, and Mobilization (DPTMS). see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Keyda L. Santa-Pinter, a security specialist from the Installation Management Command (IMCOM), visited Fort Buchanan, July 30-31 to evaluate the command's security program, which is managed locally by Stephanie Acosta, the installation security division manager, under the Directorate of Plans, Training, and Mobilization (DPTMS).



"I am conducting a command inspection on the security programs. The goal is to ensure that the installation is adhering to the Department of Defense (DOD) regulatory guidance," said Santa.



IMCOM Command Inspections are designed to measure progress, enforce standards, and identify areas for improvement following the initial command inspection. They provide commanders with actionable feedback to maintain high levels of readiness and compliance with Army policies.



"It's always beneficial for both me, as an inspector, and Stephanie Acosta, as the security specialist, because I get to mentor, coach, and teach her what 'right' looks like. I review all the programs and make recommendations for improvements. At the same time, if she has a process in place that can be implemented elsewhere across the Army, we consider it a best practice," Santa noted.



For the DPTMS Security Division, this inspection is crucial for confirming that all security protocols, personnel clearances, and operational measures are up-to-date and effectively support the mission.



Fort Buchanan, with an annual budget exceeding $500 million, supports a military community of about 15,000 personnel, including active-duty members, Reserve forces, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation's mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel whenever and wherever needed.