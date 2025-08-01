Why Wrestlers Make Great Marines: NWCA Convention 2025

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joseph Galvin, right, a staff judge advocate for Headquarters...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joseph Galvin, right, a staff judge advocate for Headquarters Marine Forces Command, awards wrestling coaches Charles Ringel from Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida, center, and Daniel Heckert from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania, left, during the Battle Won Awards at the National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention in Ponte Vedra, Florida August 2, 2025. Throughout the event, MCRC engaged with wrestling coaches to highlight shared values and characteristics that make wrestlers exceptional candidates for service in the Marine Corps. (Courtesy photo by Marine Corps Recruiting Command) see less | View Image Page

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fl. – The Marine Corps Recruiting Command strengthened its partnership with the National Wrestling Coaches Association during the NWCA Convention, held July 31 – Aug. 2, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Throughout the event, MCRC engaged with wrestling coaches to highlight shared values and characteristics that make wrestlers exceptional candidates for service in the Marine Corps.



The collaboration between MCRC and the NWCA leverages the expertise and extensive networks of the wrestling community to help identify young individuals with the mental and physical fortitude to thrive as Marines. Wrestling’s emphasis on discipline, perseverance, and teamwork directly mirrors the core attributes the Marine Corps seeks in future service members.



“Our relationship with the NWCA is key to meeting our national partnership program objectives which seek to connect us with coaches, administrators and educators at the local level,” said Greg Gilliam, director of national partnerships and community engagement for MCRC. “Through various activations during the convention we were able to introduce the idea of connecting and collaboration so that when these coaches return home, they know they have a valuable resource in the Marines.”



During the convention, Marines highlighted career, educational, and leadership development opportunities that the Marine Corps provides. Marines participated in a variety of events, including the Coach of the Year Awards, the Celebration of Women in Wrestling Banquet, and the Fit to Win Session—a signature event at national partnership gatherings. These sessions go beyond physical training, emphasizing holistic development that includes mental and spiritual growth.



“My motivation is changing a kid’s life, and I know if they go to the Marines it’s going to change their life,” said Danny Struck, a member of the Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame and Gold Level USA wrestling coach. “The Marine mindset on quality and values was a big takeaway for the way I look at my team and what impacts it.”



The Marine Corps booth served as a central point of engagement, offering coaches an inside look at the training, benefits, and leadership values that define the Marine Corps. Marines had the opportunity to share personal stories about how their experiences as wrestlers laid a strong foundation for success in the military, reinforcing the deep connection between the Marine corps and wrestling.



Beyond the exhibition hall, Marines participated in breakout sessions and leadership workshops, engaging directly with coaches on topics like athlete development and team building. This ongoing collaboration continues to foster strong, mutually beneficial relationships between the Marine Corps and the wrestling community.



“We can’t put into words what a partnership like the one we have with the United States Marine Corps truly means to us and our ability to serve in our membership,” said Dan Weaver, Chief Operating Officer of the NWCA. “There are no greater experts in leadership than the Marine Corps and we have been blessed to be able to tap into that expertise.”



On the last day of the convention, the Marine Corps honored two outstanding coaches with the Battles Won Awards: Charles Ringel from Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida, and Daniel Heckert from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania. These coaches were recognized for their exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the personal and athletic growth of their athletes.



The Marine Corps’ continued presence at the NWCA Convention highlights the deep-rooted similarities between wrestlers and Marines—discipline, resilience, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence—showcasing why so many wrestlers make outstanding Marines.