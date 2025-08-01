USACE Marks Two Years of Support in Maui Wildfire Recovery

As the second anniversary of the August 2023 Maui wildfires approaches, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) reflects on its ongoing role in one of the most complex disaster recovery efforts in Hawaii’s history.



Within days of the disaster declaration, USACE deployed to Maui under mission assignments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), established a Recovery Field Office (RFO), and began working alongside federal, state, and local partners to support immediate and long-term recovery efforts.



From installing temporary power and constructing a temporary elementary school campus to removing hazardous debris and preparing land and utilities for temporary housing, USACE’s work has helped lay the foundation for rebuilding a safer, stronger community.



"The recovery mission in Maui has tested every aspect of our capabilities and reinforced what we already knew: strong partnerships, compassion, and a shared sense of responsibility are the foundation of successful recovery," said Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, commanding general of the Pacific Ocean Division. "USACE is honored to serve the people of Hawaii and to stand with the Maui community every step of the way."



Turning Power Back On

The first priority was restoring critical services. USACE installed more than 20 temporary generators across Maui to power water systems, health care facilities, and emergency shelters. Around-the-clock generator support allowed hospitals and critical infrastructure to continue operating until the island’s permanent power grid could be restored. This early mission set the tone for the agency’s coordinated and urgent response throughout the recovery.



Supporting Students, Teachers, and Families

USACE delivered a temporary campus for King Kamehameha III Elementary School in just over three months—one of the fastest school construction efforts in the agency’s history. The interim site allowed more than 500 students to resume in-person instruction by April 2024.



The project included site grading, installation of utilities, road construction, and classroom setup using modular buildings. The return to classroom learning provided a sense of normalcy and routine for students, educators, and families still coping with the trauma of the fires.



Clearing the Way Forward

In partnership with the County of Maui, USACE undertook one of the most visible and challenging aspects of the recovery: removing fire ash and debris. More than 400,000 tons of material were removed from 1,390 residential and 148 commercial properties.



By late summer 2024, all eligible residential properties had been cleared and returned to the County months ahead of schedule. Commercial debris removal began in March 2024 and completed as expected in February 2025.



To manage the volume and complexity of fire debris, USACE established a Temporary Debris Storage (TDS) site in West Maui. The facility was equipped with multiple layers of environmental protection including liners, leachate systems, and air and water monitoring systems. The site was developed to ensure debris storage met public health and environmental safety standards.



Currently, USACE teams are transferring stored debris from the TDS to its permanent disposal site at the Central Maui Landfill. That operation is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.



Protecting the Aina (Land)

Environmental stewardship has been central to USACE operations from day one. The TDS site was built with reinforced containment features and is continuously monitored to ensure compliance with safety standards.



USACE and its partners have implemented dust suppression measures, stormwater controls, and rigorous sampling programs to safeguard both natural resources and community health. Results from quarterly environmental reports and ongoing monitoring are made available to the public, reflecting a commitment to transparency.



Laying the Groundwork for Temporary Housing

USACE also led the site development for the Kilohana Temporary Housing site in West Maui, which is now home to 167 FEMA transportable housing units.



This mission involved transforming raw agricultural land into livable infrastructure, including roads, water, wastewater, storm drainage, and electrical systems. By fall 2024, the site was ready to begin receiving families displaced by the fires—helping many survivors transition from emergency shelters into more stable, private living conditions.



Looking Ahead

With residential debris removal completed and commercial property cleanup nearing its midpoint, USACE continues working to responsibly close out the TDS site and complete the final phases of material transfer.

The agency remains focused on its long-term commitment to Maui’s recovery, supporting the island’s vision to rebuild stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the future.



USACE’s work in Maui stands as one of its most sustained and collaborative recovery missions in recent years. As the community reflects on the past two years and looks ahead, USACE remains a steadfast partner in the effort to recover, rebuild, and reimagine what comes next.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 08.04.2025 Story ID: 544714 Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0