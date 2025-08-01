Joint Task Force – Civil Support Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Joint Task Force – Civil Support (JTF-CS) held a Change of Responsibility ceremony last week to formally transfer the role of Command Senior Enlisted Leader from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Erano Bumanglag to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. David Silva.

The ceremony, steeped in military tradition, included the symbolic passing of the unit’s colors, a gesture that represents the transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility from one senior enlisted leader to another. Hosted by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tanya McGonegal, JTF-CS commander , the event celebrated both the distinguished service of the outgoing senior enlisted leader and the arrival of a new one.

“Today, we gather not only to mark this transition, but to recognize the exceptional leadership and service of Command Sgt. Maj. Bumanglag,” said McGonegal. “His time here has been marked by unwavering dedication, sound leadership through crisis, and a deep care for the welfare of our service members and civilians alike.”

Bumanglag, reflecting on his tenure during his farewell remarks, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead and serve.

“We say we are in the people business. We just happen to wear uniforms,” he said. “To my teammates and family—thank you. You’ve made this journey meaningful, and I leave with great pride knowing this organization remains in good hands.”

During his leadership, Bumanglag helped guide the task force through a series of high-tempo operations, including hurricane response, Los Angeles wildfires, and interagency coordination during major national events. He was also praised for fostering resilience, morale, and operational excellence during periods of high demand and transition.

Silva, the incoming command senior enlisted leader, brings with him a wealth of experience in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear operations and joint force integration. McGonegal welcomed him with confidence: “Command Sgt. Maj. Silva’s extensive operational perspective and people-first leadership philosophy are exactly what JTF-CS needs as we continue our mission of rapid response in defense of the homeland.”

As a truly joint organization, JTF-CS is comprised of personnel from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense civilians, and interagency partners. This unique structure enables the command to leverage diverse expertise, ensuring a cohesive and effective response to domestic crises, regardless of scale or complexity.

The ceremony also featured a traditional rendering of Navy sideboys—uniformed Sailors posted in two rows to ceremoniously salute the departing and arriving official party. Historically, sideboys were assigned to assist distinguished visitors in boarding or departing ships, a tradition now preserved in formal military ceremonies as a symbol of honor and respect.

JTF-CS is the nation's only standing CBRN response headquarters, prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents on U.S. soil. Since its establishment in 1999, JTF-CS has supported events such as the COVID-19 pandemic response, Hurricane Katrina relief, multiple National Special Security Events and other domestic crisis operations.

“Our mission endures, and so does the commitment of this extraordinary team,” McGonegal concluded. “As we welcome new leadership, we reaffirm our pledge to always be ready—ever vigilant—in defense of the American people.”

