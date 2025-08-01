Fort Buchanan Supports Warfighters All the Way, from Enlistment to Transition

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico—The Transition Assistance Program (TAP), led by Wilbin Colón, transition services specialist, hosted a Boots to Business (B2B) workshop, July 30-31. This workshop aimed to help service members, veterans, military spouses, and adult children develop essential entrepreneurial skills.



“Boots to Business is part of TAP’s mission to help service members succeed after military life. The class teaches participants how to start and run a business, covering topics such as managing finances and building a business plan. It is designed to boost their confidence as they step into entrepreneurship. Most participants report feeling more confident after the class and leave with solid knowledge, useful tools, and a clear sense of direction for their next steps,” said Colón.



Staff Sgt. Tanysha Del Mar Nieves, a logistics management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 393rd Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, shared her motivation for attending.



“I saw a flyer on Facebook highlighting the resources, support, and programs available to help develop businesses. I came here eager to learn more about what’s offered for soldiers. Every piece of knowledge we gain benefits us and those around us. I highly recommend this opportunity to any soldier interested in starting a business,” said Nieves.



Kimberly M. Rivera Zayas, from the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), provided additional context about the workshop.



“The Boots to Business class empowers service members to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality. We provide them with essential tools, knowledge, and confidence to succeed in the competitive business world. We are building a bridge to civilian success by addressing the specific challenges faced by transitioning service members,” said Rivera Zayas.



According to Rivera Zayas, over the past seven months, the B2B workshops have served approximately 203 local participants, achieving a 33% success rate in helping attendees develop their businesses.



Rafael Marin, director of VBOC for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, seized the opportunity to announce upcoming workshops scheduled for November 2025.



“B2B will offer sessions on topics requested by service members, such as federal contracting, exporting, and manufacturing,” Marin said.



By regularly hosting the B2B workshops, Fort Buchanan and the U.S. Army demonstrate their resolute commitment to supporting the personal growth and professional development of service members to reach their maximum potential.



Those seeking more information about upcoming workshops can contact Wilbin Colón Vargas at (787) 707-3546 or via email at wilbin.c.colonvargas.civ@army.mil.



Fort Buchanan, with an annual budget of approximately $500 million, supports a military community of about 15,000 personnel, including active duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel whenever and wherever needed.

