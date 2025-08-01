Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHOTOS: Fort Knox Schools kicks off 2025-26 academic year

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Students flooded into the halls of Fort Knox’s four schools Aug. 4 before the bell rang, signifying the first day of the 2025-26 school year.

    The freshly renamed Fort Knox High School and Scott Middle School as well as Van Voorhis and Kingsolver elementary schools began classes bright and early. Pre-kindergarten students will begin classes at their respective elementary schools on Aug. 18.

    For more images, follow the link to the official Fort Knox Flickr album, https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720328143790.

    Editor’s Note: For more information on the 2025-26 school year and what changes are being implemented across installation schools, follow the link to Teachers, parents, students anticipate Aug. 4 start of 2025-26 school year.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

