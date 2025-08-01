PHOTOS: Fort Knox Schools kicks off 2025-26 academic year

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Students flooded into the halls of Fort Knox’s four schools Aug. 4 before the bell rang, signifying the first day of the 2025-26 school year.



The freshly renamed Fort Knox High School and Scott Middle School as well as Van Voorhis and Kingsolver elementary schools began classes bright and early. Pre-kindergarten students will begin classes at their respective elementary schools on Aug. 18.



For more images, follow the link to the official Fort Knox Flickr album, https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720328143790.



Editor’s Note: For more information on the 2025-26 school year and what changes are being implemented across installation schools, follow the link to Teachers, parents, students anticipate Aug. 4 start of 2025-26 school year.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 08.04.2025 Story ID: 544709 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US by Savannah Baird