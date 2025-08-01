NAVFAC Washington Names John Jones Employee of the Year

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has selected Public Works Department (PWD) Annapolis’ Design Manager John Jones as the 2024 Employee of the Year for his outstanding leadership. Jones was recognized for his exceptional performance, technical expertise and unwavering commitment to supporting critical Navy missions.



In fiscal year (FY) 2024, Jones delivered more than $74 million in design in-place work, directly supporting Naval Support Activity Annapolis and U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) operations while exceeding the output of other individual PWDs in the region. Through December 2024, he delivered $79.7 million in design work for FY25 and is on track to complete $92 million by year’s end.



Jones holds the unique distinction of being the only PWD-level engineer assigned as design manager for a military construction project within NAVFAC Washington – the P1911 Stormwater Management Facilities project. His comprehensive infrastructure knowledge and command of critical installation requirements have made him indispensable to complex engineering challenges.



“I feel surprised and incredibly honored,” Jones said upon receiving the recognition. “It’s a privilege to be recognized, especially when so many others are doing outstanding work every day.”



Among his notable achievements, Jones delivered rapid solutions for high-priority drainage issues affecting some 8,000 square feet of sidewalks at USNA, completing the design in just three days. He continues to provide critical post-construction support for major projects including the Farragut Seawall reconstruction and Yard Patrol Pier project.



Jones is currently leading a multi-phase $18 million water distribution system recapitalization and spearheading the Turner Joy Road shore protection study, both critical to USNA’s operational resilience. His expertise extends beyond daily operations – he co-authored a paper for the ASCE Coasts, Oceans, Ports & Rivers Institute 2025 Conference regarding innovative engineering solutions for the Farragut Seawall Reconstruction.



“The people I work with every day make the difference, and I’m grateful to be part of a team that strives for excellence,” Jones reflected on his recognition.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 08.04.2025 14:59 Story ID: 544708 Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Names John Jones Employee of the Year, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.