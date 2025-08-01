VTANG Welcomes New Leadership

The Vermont Air National Guard had a significant transition of leadership during a change of command ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, as Brig. Gen. David Shevchik Jr. assumed command as the Assistant Adjutant General, Air, succeeding Brig. Gen. Henry Harder Jr. on August 1, 2025.



Schevchik is now responsible for coordinating and directing all aspects of personnel and training for over 1,200 Airmen and civilian team members, $2 billion dollars’ worth of technology and equipment, and three State Partnership Program nations.



Looking toward the future in his new role Shevchik said, “We must continue to adapt and evolve to best serve the needs of our national security landscape and needs of our citizens.”



Shevchik is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and served on active duty for eight years becoming a combat-decorated fighter pilot.



He is also a distinguished graduate of the United States Naval War College and was in command of the 158th Fighter Wing while being the first F-35A Lightning II Wing in the Air National Guard.



In his previous position as the Joint Force Headquarters Chief of Staff, Shevchik was responsible for the organization, integrated training, readiness and execution of all air operations within the joint environment for the Vermont National Guard’s F-35 flying mission and domestic operations.



In Congratulations, Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, the Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard said, “Brig. Gen. Shevchik, you are coming to this role with a wealth of experience, an organizational perspective, and as with Brig. Gen. Harder, a genuine interest in the development and welfare of our Airmen.”



Reflecting on his time in command, Brig. Gen. Harder said, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this great organization. These folks who choose to serve represent the best America has to offer. Brig. Gen. Shevchik, thank you for being a great partner and stepping up to this increased responsibility.”



Shevchik closed his remarks by saying, “There is no team that I would rather face the unknown future with than this one. I am proud to be a Green Mountain Boy and am thankful for this opportunity to serve our team and families in this capacity.”

