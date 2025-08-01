Corps of Engineers announces elevation/flow changes at Lac qui Parle Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced additional water level changes, today, Aug. 4, at its Lac qui Parle Lake Dam, near Watson, Minnesota, due to ongoing rain within the basin.



Corps water managers intend to keep the dam gates open in an effort to release water from the reservoir and reduce the flood risk to the dam. The reservoir water level is expected to peak at 939.0 feet this week and will gradually fall if rain is minimal. The outflow is currently at 5,550 cubic feet per second, cfs, and forecasted to peak at 6,500 cfs this week.



The water releases are needed to minimize the risk of the reservoir overtopping the emergency spillway, which occurs at an elevation of 941.3 feet. The increased outflow of water into the Minnesota River also means additional localized flooding is likely.



“Continued storms have increased flooding in western Minnesota,” said Jim Noren, St. Paul District water manager. “We are managing the flood risk to avoid overtopping the emergency spillway and to bring the river back within normal conditions as soon as it is safe to do so. This requires balancing the needs of both upstream and downstream communities with a focus on safety for everyone within the basin.”



Corps water managers urge caution around the area. Additional adjustments may be made based on future rain events.

