Emerald Warrior proves AFSOC's agile combat readiness

Photo By Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch | A U.S. Air Force Air Commando assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conducts engine startup checks on a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft after conducting an airfield assessment during Emerald Warrior 25.2, Arizona, July 24, 2025. Part of the Department of the Air Force's Department-Level Exercise series, Emerald Warrior enhances the combat readiness of Air Commandos forces by training to match the speed and scale of complex operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch)

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. -- The Air Commandos of Air Force Special Operations Command are preparing to operate in contested environments during Emerald Warrior 25.2, held in multiple locations across Arizona and California, July 21 – Aug. 11, 2025.



This iteration of Emerald Warrior, part of the Department of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series, challenged Air Commandos to deliver synchronized military operations at a large scale and expedited pace to the Indo-Pacific region.



A key part of training so far focused on AFSOC’s execution of agile combat employment or ACE, which preserves the force’s ability to conduct effective operations in dispersed locations across the globe.



“ACE has become an operational requirement to be a mission-ready force,” said Col. Mark Hamilton, 1st Special Operations Wing deputy commander of operations. “As we meet the Department of Air Force’s demand to reoptimize for global competition, our Air Commandos must be not only technically proficient but also tactically adaptable. Emerald Warrior provides a challenging and realistic environment to stress-test our ACE capabilities.”



ACE training tests the generation of airpower in unfamiliar environments, validating how AFSOC establishes forward operating bases and sustains operations while deployed with limited support to enable the Air Force and United States Special Operations Command.



Honing these practices and integrating with partner forces gives AFSOC Airmen the experience needed to match the speed and scale of real-world missions.



“Today’s strategic landscape requires our people and assets to maintain a rapid and global reach,” said Hamilton. “Advancing how we exercise ensures we can project forces into dynamic, contested battlespaces at a moment’s notice.”



For EW 25.2, AFSOC mobilized a fleet of several MC-130J Commando II aircraft, to provide critical infiltration and resupply capabilities; C-146A Wolfhound aircraft, for flexible transport options; and U-28A Draco aircraft, to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support. These aircraft and crews are operating from multiple locations to fulfill the unique capabilities they bring to the fight.



EW 25.2 pushes Airmen to their limits in realistic scenarios, ensuring they gain the skills and knowledge needed to successfully execute critical missions. As the command’s premier annual training exercise, Emerald Warrior certifies AFSOC’s ability to provide the Joint Force flexible, agile, and responsive specialized airpower. Additionally, this iteration of Emerald Warrior is part of the first-in-a-generation Department Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.