“It’s the Character of the Leader Behind that Star;” Wildcat Division bids Farewell to Deputy Commanding General Officer

Courtesy Photo | Retired Brig. Gen. Jed J. Schaertl and his wife, Galina, case his General Officer flag during his retirement ceremony Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Schaertl retired after more than 34 years of service in the U.S. Army. Commissioned at West Point in 1991, he served most of his Active Duty and Reserve career in Engineer units, ending as Deputy Commanding General for Operations at the 81st Readiness Division.

Soldiers and civilians serving in the 81st Readiness Division celebrated the distinguished career of Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina as he retired after more than 34 years of service in the U.S. Army.



“To rise to the rank of Brigadier General requires exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, strategic vision, moral courage and a lifetime of sacrifice,” said Retired Maj. Gen. Miles Davis, the ceremony’s keynote speaker. “What sets Jed apart isn’t just the star on his shoulder, it’s the character of the leader behind that star.”



Schaertl graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1991 and served most of his Army career in Active Duty and Reserve Engineer units with numerous deployments. He assumed duties as Deputy Commanding General for Operations at the 81st Readiness Division on September 1, 2023.



“People would ask me, ‘how to be successful? I tell them, take the tough jobs…know the task, conditions and standards and train to the task, conditions and standards…the people that work for you, give them guidance and let them run.” said Schaertl during his farewell comments.