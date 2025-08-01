1-623d Field Artillery Awarded Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. Trevor Denner of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. Trevor Denner of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery, coordinates a sling load delivery of rockets to a training area at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 1-623d was awarded the prestigious Kentucky Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation in April 2025 for exceptional service during its recent overseas deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The 1st Battalion, 623d Field Artillery Regiment (HIMARS) of the Kentucky Army National Guard was awarded the prestigious Kentucky Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation in April 2025 for exceptional service during its recent overseas deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.



From December 7, 2023, to October 31, 2024, the battalion operated across the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations, with elements positioned in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria. The unit’s performance was lauded for its dedication, versatility, and commitment to mission success in a dynamic and multi-national operational environment.



Throughout the deployment, the 1-623d worked closely with joint and coalition partners, reinforcing the U.S. commitment to regional security while showcasing the strategic agility and readiness of the Kentucky Army National Guard.



“This is a well-deserved recognition for the Soldiers,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason T. Simpson, battalion commander during the deployment. “The job the Soldiers did while deployed was second to no one. It is such an honor to see the battalion get recognized by the governor and the adjutant general.”



The award citation highlights the battalion’s contributions to regional stability and joint force effectiveness, emphasizing critical fire support, command and control, and logistics operations conducted across five countries. Each element of the battalion played a crucial role: Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB) provided command and control across the theater; Alpha and Bravo Batteries delivered precision HIMARS fires; and the 203rd Forward Support Company (FSC) sustained operations with logistical excellence.



As the first time since the Korean War that the battalion conducted artillery fires in a combat zone, the deployment marks a historic chapter in the 1-623d’s storied lineage.



The citation was awarded by Governor Andy G. Beshear and Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard. The Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation recognizes units that distinguish themselves through outstanding achievement and performance that bring great credit to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.