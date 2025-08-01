624th Regional Support Group’s Inspector General team recognized for outstanding performance

The 624th Regional Support Group’s Inspector General team won the first ever 4th Air Force Raincross Inspector General of Inspections Award on March 26, 2025.



The award recognizes the contributions of Maj. Charity Mollison, Capt. Melissa Fernandez, Senior Master Sgt. Jaylene Cadiente and Mr. Jim Thompson for demonstrating exceptional dedication and performance beyond routine mission requirements during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.



“Our job is to validate units’ mission readiness so we're able to execute our mission; that is why we exist,” said Thompson, the 624th RSG Director of Inspections. “We’re also the eyes and ears of the commander to identify potential noncompliance areas that could impact the unit across four major graded areas: managing resources, leading people, executing the mission, and improving the unit.”



Despite a complete personnel turnover, the IG team persevered, overseeing 64 wing inspection team self-assessment program managers while revamping the unit self-assessment training program and the commander’s inspection management board forum. After conducting 13 program-unit-by-law inspections, 128 deficiencies and eight recommended improvement areas were uncovered, significantly boosting compliance reporting to 95 percent.



While their primary focus remains on six reserve units across Hawaii and Guam, the IG team’s collaborative efforts with the Pacific Air Forces exemplify total force integration.



During the Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2024, the world's largest international maritime exercise, the IG team inspected the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron’s En Route Patient Staging System, validating its ability to support 100-bed medical operations alongside the 15th Medical Group and, for the first time, with the U.S. Navy.



Additionally, the IG team facilitated a groundbreaking week-long key engagement event with the PACAF IG, the Secretary of the Air Force IG and the Philippine Air Force IG to strengthen military readiness and partnerships.



Furthermore, they coordinated the first-ever PACAF IG Complaint Resolution/Fraud, Waste and Abuse Office forum at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, providing critical training to 24 IG professionals across their area of responsibility.



“I think our total force integration with our partners here at Hickam highlights how we are multi-capable Airmen able to help not just our regional support group but our PACAF partners as well,” said Thompson.

Being a Raincross awardee truly reflects the IG team’s accomplishments and commitment to improving unit effectiveness and morale. Thanks to their efforts, units successfully resolved 54 deficiencies, enhancing operational readiness.



Thompson, a seasoned IG professional since 2010, emphasized the significance of their role in driving organizational improvements.



“Our work helps commanders identify blind spots and recognize where the RSG needs to improve,” he said. “I actually like that we can help make the group into a more efficient organization for Airmen.”



The current 624th RSG IG team consisting of Maj. Aizza Santos, Capt. Melissa Fernandez, Senior Master Sgt. Jaylene Cadiente, Senior Master Sgt. Craig Coppenbarger and Mr. Thompson continues its mission at its new office in Hangar 11 along Hangar Avenue, ensuring the Pacific Warriors meet the highest readiness standards and remain ready to execute the mission anytime, anywhere.

