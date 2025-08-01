The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Village of Glenwood, and federal, state, and local officials gathered today to cut the ribbon on the newly completed South Regional Detention Area and Drainage Improvements Project.



"One of the greatest challenges faced by communities nationwide is an aging public infrastructure, particularly water infrastructure. I'm incredibly proud to have helped secure the funding needed to update Glenwood's water infrastructure," said Rep. Kelly. "People will directly benefit from the development of Glenwood Plaza, including new senior housing – all made possible due to the new water main. When we invest in better infrastructure, it leads to better opportunities and safer communities."



The $1.39 million project, funded under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1992, expanded an existing detention basin to provide increased stormwater storage and conveyance. The improvements are designed to reduce flooding and improve stormwater quality in a neighborhood originally developed without modern drainage infrastructure.



“This project is a great example of what we can accomplish when federal, local, and private partners work together to improve community resilience,” said Col. Kenneth Rockwell, Commander, USACE Chicago District. “We’re proud to support the Village of Glenwood through this critical investment.”



The Corps contributed $1,175,000 in federal funds, while the Village of Glenwood provided a required 25% match and additional funding totaling more than $700,000. Construction was completed by John Keno and Company, Inc. of Chicago on July 7, 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 08.04.2025 14:17 Story ID: 544698 Location: GLENWOOD, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE and Village of Glenwood Celebrate Stormwater Project Completion, by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.