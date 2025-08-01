Fort Bragg non-commissioned officer caught in undercover operation pleads guilty to attempted child sexual abuse

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A senior non-commissioned officer who thought he was speaking sexually to a minor pleaded guilty during his court-martial July 24 to the attempted sexual abuse of a child involving indecent communication.



Master Sgt. Oscar A. Osorio, 43, assigned to the 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, was sentenced by the military judge to 14 months in prison.



In early December 2024 while stationed at Fort Bragg and serving as his company’s first sergeant, Osorio began messaging who he believed was a 14-year-old girl but was in fact an undercover law enforcement officer.



Osorio met the “girl” on the chat website Chat Avenue in a North Carolina group chat. He separately messaged the account outside of the group chat to engage in a private conversation with her.



His conversations quickly turned sexual and in addition to the inappropriate language, he sent nude pictures of his private parts while in uniform. Osorio also sent photos of himself preparing for an airborne jump with other soldiers in the background while speaking sexually to her.



He made plans to meet in person but then at one point changed his mind and stopped messaging.



Because Osorio had identified himself as a soldier to the undercover agent, investigators with the Rowan County Sherriff’s Office notified the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



Working together the law enforcement agencies were able to identify Osorio through search warrants into his online accounts.



“Master Sgt. Osorio’s actions were not that of a leader, first sergeant, or soldier. This court-martial is just one of many examples of how the Army and the Office of Special Trial Counsel hold soldiers accountable regardless of rank,” said Capt. Gabrielle Lucero, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



Osorio will serve his confinement at the Joint Regional Confinement Facility at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by the Rowan County Sherriff’s Office and Army CID’s Carolinas Field Office. It was prosecuted by Lucero and Capt. Michael Moserowitz, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 82nd Airborne Division.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.

