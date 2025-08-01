Col. Ramos Assumes Command of the 301 FW

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas — U.S. Air Force Col. Abel Ramos assumed command of the 301st Fighter Wing during a ceremony held Aug. 3, 2025, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. The ceremony marked a pivotal moment in the wing’s history, as it continues transitioning to the F-35A Lightning II, one of the Air Force’s most advanced multirole fighter platforms.

Ramos succeeds Col. Benjamin Harrison, who led the 301st through a critical period of modernization and mission expansion. Presiding over the ceremony was Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, who emphasized the strategic importance of the wing and the experience leadership Ramos brings to the role.

“Col. Ramos has built a reputation of building Airmen, driving mission success, and leading through change and challenge,” Merrill said. “His proven record of growth and innovation, coupled with his expertise in shaping Air Force policy at the highest levels, makes him uniquely suited to guide the 301st as we advance into the F-35 era and beyond.”

As commander of the 301 FW, Ramos is now responsible for organizing, training, and equipping more than 2,200 Reserve, Active Duty, and civilian Airmen in support of combat-ready airpower for the Air Force and joint combatant commanders. The wing’s diverse mission includes operating and maintaining fighter aircraft, supporting deployable combat operations, and sustaining a high state of readiness for national defense.

The ceremony comes on the heels of the 301 FW’s historic receipt of its first F-35A aircraft earlier this summer. The fifth-generation fighter brings a significant increase in stealth, situational awareness, and multirole capability to the Air Force Reserve Command and is expected to elevate the wing’s warfighting potential for years to come.

“The 301st has been and always will be that crown jewel of the Air Force Reserve Command,” Ramos said during his remarks. “This Wing is combat-proven and combat-tested, and that won’t change because of what all of you Airmen bring to the fight.”

Ramos brings over two decades of operational experience to the role, including multiple overseas deployments and leadership positions at the squadron, group, and headquarters level. A command pilot with more than 2,200 flying hours in fighter aircraft, he previously served as chief of the plans and programs division at the Air Force headquarters at the Pentagon.

Known among peers as a collaborative leader and mentor, Ramos is expected to continue building on the 301 FW’s legacy of combat excellence while navigating the challenges of force modernization and integration into joint operations.

The 301 FW, a unit under Air Force Reserve Command’s 10th Air Force, plays a critical role in providing strategic depth and rapid-response capability to the nation’s warfighting enterprise. With the integration of the F-35A, the wing is postured to meet the demands of near-peer competition in an evolving global security environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2025 Date Posted: 08.04.2025 10:44 Story ID: 544681 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Ramos Assumes Command of the 301 FW, by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.