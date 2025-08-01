USAG Ansbach conducts protected area inspection at Storck Barracks in Illesheim

ILLESHEIM, Germany - Representatives of the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, in cooperation with the higher headquarters of the Installation Management Command - Europe, as well as inspectors from the Bundeswehr Competence Center Construction Management Munich (BAIUDBw KompZ BauMgmt) and the Bundeswehr Service Center (BwDLZ) Veitshöchheim, conducted a protection area inspection at Storck Barracks in Illesheim August 4, 2025.



This inspection was carried out as part of compliance with German federal regulations, in particular Act C-1830/14 - Application of the Protected Areas Act of November 6, 2015. The aim is to ensure compliance with the legal requirements regarding the protected area and to ensure the security of military facilities.



The Protected Areas Act provides the German government with the legal basis to regulate the use of land in strategically important areas for the benefit of military defense. In doing so, it always tries to take appropriate account of the interests of landowners and local communities.



The U.S. Army and its partners remain committed to the safety and security of their installations while respecting and complying with the legal framework.

