Task Force 55 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 55/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 50, responsible for surface forces across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, welcomed a new commander during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, August 3.



U.S. Navy Capt. Kelley Jones relieved Capt. Patrick Murphy as commander of the Middle East region’s forward-deployed destroyer squadron at a ceremony presided over by Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet.



Murphy, a native of Lexington, Massachusetts, assumed command of the DESRON 50 in June 2024.



Murphy exercised Tactical Control of six contested transits within the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, effectively defending against multiple ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems and unmanned surface vehicles from eight different warships. He personally oversaw the first LCS to conduct combat operations, safely maneuvering the USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) through the Bab al-Mandeb in September 2024, as well as the first MH-60R successful in an air-to-air engagement with a Hellfire.



“[Commodore Murphy], Thank you for strengthening critical partnerships and building trust throughout the region,” said Vice Adm. Wikoff. “But most of all, thank you for your hard work and unwavering devotion to your Sailors.”



In his remarks, Murphy told Jones he’s excited for her to take over the team and elevate it.



“It's all very real. Every boarding, every transit, every port, everything we do, it's all real. This has been remarkably, eye opening,” Murphy said.



Jones, a native of Alexandria, Virginia, and a graduate of Virginia Tech, assumed command after serving as the deputy commander of DESRON 50.



“Our focus for today will be structured around three pillars continuing to develop and implement new initiatives within the theater, optimizing our ongoing efforts and ensuring the continued success of our established procedures,” Jones told the DESRON staff in her remarks.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

