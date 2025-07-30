Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Radiation Indication and Computation Calibrations Laboratory (Shop 52)

Hospitals, research institutions, industrial companies, food irradiation companies, defense contractors, environmental consulting firms, regulatory agencies, emergency responders, industrial radiography, nuclear power plants and the Department of the Navy are places where some jobs may have occupational ionizing radiation exposure. However, the policy of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program is to reduce personnel exposure to ionizing radiation associated with naval nuclear propulsion plants to as low as reasonably achievable. In carrying out this policy, the program has consistently maintained personnel radiation exposure standards more stringent than those in the civilian nuclear power industry or in other government nuclear programs. No civilian or military personnel in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program have ever exceeded the federal lifetime radiation exposure limit or the federal annual limit in effect at the time. Since 1968, no personnel have exceeded five rem per year, which was the program’s self-imposed limit until it became the federal limit in 1994.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Shop 52, the Radiation Detection, Indication and Computation Calibrations Laboratory (RADIAC) calibrates radiation monitoring equipment to ensure all equipment is within regulatory guidelines. Like most equipment that provides a numerical output, it needs to be calibrated regularly to ensure the equipment meets the robust requirements of the program and indicates within the tolerances associated with the work.

“Radiological surveys serve many purposes. It validates expected radiation and contamination levels, validates no unexpected changes, and verifies engineering controls have worked, to name a few,” said RADIAC Laboratory Supervisor Joshua Brickhouse.

NNSY has a large amount of RADIAC equipment and gear. At any given time, the RADIAC Laboratory has on average 100 pieces of equipment awaiting calibration on any given day. Although the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Safety and Regulatory Compliance Directorate (SEA 09) mandates that the equipment must be calibrated within 30 days after receiving any given item, the RADIAC team manages, in most cases, to finish the calibration, maintenance and repair in 10 days or less.

“Every six months, our shop is inspected,” said Brickhouse. “For the last three years, we have passed all of our audits with no discrepancies. That goes to show you how dedicated and experienced the RADIAC team is when it comes to performing their jobs.”

The dedicated efforts of the six personnel who comprise the RADIAC Laboratory help ensure that Norfolk Naval Shipyard continues to repair, modernize and inactivate the Navy’s warships and training platforms.

