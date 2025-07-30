ON A STROLL THROUGH ANCIENT SEOUL: USAG CASEY SOLDIERS ATTEND NEWCOMERS TOUR

SEOUL – Along the northern rim of one of South Korea’s most modern cities exists a place frozen in time, where buildings, intricately decorated with colorful paint, stand just as they did centuries ago, preserved as though waiting for the ancient occupants of long ago to walk the grounds again.



U.S. Army Soldiers traveled to the site in Seoul as part of a collaboration between the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey (USAG) Community Relations Office (CRO) and Gyeonggi Province to welcome service members assigned to Camp Casey, South Korea, July 31.



“Events like this go far beyond simple cultural tours; they provide meaningful opportunities for U.S. service members to experience and understand the rich history and culture of Korea,” said Un Chu Kim, the Senior Community Relations Specialist at USAG Yongsan-Casey. “By offering a wide range of experiences related to security, history and cultural heritage, these programs help U.S. service members reflect on the importance of their mission here [in Korea].”



Literally translating to “great blessings palace,” Gyeongbokgung was established in 1395 and was once home to royal members of the Joseon Dynasty. Built in the ikgong fashion, a Korean style of bracket architecture, the palace is currently undergoing a second restoration project that plans to recreate the dozens of buildings lost between 1910 and 1945.



Today, it is widely considered to be one of the top tourist attractions in Korea and, in 2024, was visited by over six million people, many of whom were dressed in traditional Korean clothing called hanbok.



“Learning about other cultures breaks down some of the personal barriers you might have,” said Sgt. 1st Class Marcel Sessoms, a signal support specialist assigned to USAG Yongsan-Casey, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. He has traveled to multiple countries including Haiti, Germany, Lithuania and Croatia during his military career. “Trying to find your footing can be a daunting experience. I won’t say getting a feel for things in other countries gets easier with time, but it does get easier with experience.”



From there, the group traveled below ground to walk through an exhibition dedicated to the story of King Sejong, who is credited with creating Hangul, Korea’s written language, and ‘Chungmugong’ Admiral Yi Sun-sin, who played a pivotal role in deterring Japanese invasion forces during the Imjin War of the late 16th century.



It was here where modern Soldiers were able to continue their waltz through time, learn about King Sejong’s impact on Korean culture, practice drawing calligraphy and see Admiral Yi’s swords, which he carried until his death at Sochan Bay.



“The Republic of Korea is a country filled with wonderful natural landscapes and thousands of years of history,” said Kim. “U.S. Forces Korea and Eighth Army offer various [community relations] programs to help U.S. service members connect with the local community and immerse themselves in Korean culture. As a Garrison Community Relations Specialist, I actively share and promote these opportunities so newcomers can explore beyond the installation, experience the broader world around them, and gain a deeper appreciation for the importance of national security and the ROK-US Alliance.”



In addition to visiting Gyeongbokgung Palace and the museum, Soldiers learned how to make Ssal Gangjeong, traditional Korean popped rice snacks, at the Hansik Space E:EUM, a place dedicated to teaching visitors about Korean culture and food. The snack is made by binding rice puffs and nuts using boiled sugar water and grain syrup and it is often served at significant celebratory events including weddings, funerals, and new year’s festivities.



“Food transcends culture,” said Sessoms. “I don’t care what culture you’re in, good food is good food, and it really helps you learn about someone else’s country and history after you get that first bite.”



Opportunities to engage with host nation communities enable service members to develop a more grounded cultural understanding of their new home and are often provided by provinces in tandem with various community relations offices throughout Korea.



“We have several exciting events coming up. With support from Gyeonggi Province, local municipalities and USAG Y-C Good Neighbors, we will be going to a South Korean baseball game and have several more cultural immersion tours coming up,” said Kim. “We are also collaborating with the Area I Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program to organize a wide range of volunteer activities throughout the fall and winter season. We encourage everyone to take part and engage actively.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 08.04.2025 03:11 Story ID: 544657 Location: SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ON A STROLL THROUGH ANCIENT SEOUL: USAG CASEY SOLDIERS ATTEND NEWCOMERS TOUR, by SGT Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.