Raider Brigade Conducts Command Post Exercise to Validate Systems and Strengthen Interoperability

Soldiers and staff from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Korea Rotational Force 16, known as the Raider Brigade, conducted a brigade-level Command Post Exercise (CPX) this week to test critical command and control systems in a field environment.



The exercise focused on validating communication infrastructure, command systems, and internal coordination procedures across the brigade’s staff sections. By replicating realistic combat conditions, the CPX provided a venue to stress-test interoperability across units, and prepare leaders for future joint and combined operations.



“Our staff is comprised of dynamic and professional leaders” said Maj. Wade Redenius, executive officer for 1SBCT. “To ensure our systems and processes are honed, we are stressing them. The most effective method is to get into the field, execute under realistic conditions, work through friction, and improve our fighting position.”



Operating from a dispersed tactical command post surrounded by satellite-equipped vehicles, camouflaged operations tents and digital communications platforms, Raider leaders and their Soldiers trained under conditions designed to replicate combat tempo while refining coordination between intelligence, logistics, fires, and maneuver elements.



Capt. Sunbin An, assistant S6 [communications] officer from 2nd Infantry, Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division, underscored the importance of systems integration not just for internal readiness but for future allied operations.



“I’d like to help 1-4SBCT operate at 100% efficiency,” said An. “The point of this CPX for us is to sync all the staff and validate our systems, equipment, and people to assist partner alliances for any future front-line efforts.”



The training emphasized the value of interoperability across American and Korean forces, highlighting the Raider Brigade’s role as a combined arms force on the Korean Peninsula.



As global threats evolve and battlefield complexity increases, CPXs like this one ensure that the Raider Brigade remains agile, adaptive, and prepared to lead from the front.

