3D Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force Capabilities Article

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jarett Legg explains the egress procedures for the MV-22 Osprey during an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2025. The ACM exercise is a simulated crisis response drill that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare Marines to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, or counter threats to U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. Legg, a native of Vermont, is an MV-22 tiltrotor mechanic with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan —Marines and Sailors with the 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade recently concluded an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill to test the unit’s ability to rapidly organize, deploy, and sustain a ready force in response to crises and humanitarian needs across the Indo-Pacific region.



The scenario began with a phone alert at an unexpected hour—simulating the type of no-notice call Marines might receive during a real-world emergency. Marines were required to quickly assemble at a designated unit muster point with all gear required for rapid deployment. While the drill was scheduled as part of ongoing training, the intent was to mirror the urgency and unpredictability of actual disaster relief and crisis response operations.



“This exercise validated our ability to mobilize alongside external augments and subordinate units across Okinawa rapidly,” said Maj. Brock Anderson, 3D MEB operations officer. “It reinforced our readiness to support any host nation that may call on us for assistance.”



During the exercise, held July 14–18, 2025, Marines and Sailors received a no-notice alert, prepared the necessary administrative requirements for deployment, drew weapons from a mobile armory staged at Camp Hansen and transported to Camp Courtney, and conducted a tactical movement to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.



“From the initial alert to establishing a functioning command post,” said Maj. Justin Williamson, 3D MEB force protection officer, “Every phase was deliberate and rehearsed. One of our tasks at 3D MEB is to assume responsibility for immediate response to any crisis in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. Readiness demands detailed training and preparation to support this mission without hesitation.”



Once on site, participants received a professional military education brief from Sgt. Jarett Legg, covering Osprey embarkation procedures, emergency evacuation protocols, and the importance of underwater egress training in the event of an aircraft mishap.



“The backbone of a successful contingency response is accountability and coordination,” said Staff Sgt. Andrea Moore, current operations chief. “Operating as one cohesive team is what makes the mission possible.”



The sense of urgency and purpose throughout the drill allowed participants to experience firsthand how their efforts fit into the larger response effort. “This training was a strong reminder that our preparedness and readiness aren’t optional,” said Cpl. Josiah Donovan, a 3D MEB administration noncommissioned officer. “We must stay sharp, stay faithful, and be ready to answer the call. I’m proud to serve with Marines and Sailors who don’t just talk about commitment—they live it, and they get the job done.”



Exercises like this reaffirm 3D MEB’s ability to respond swiftly to regional disasters, provide humanitarian assistance, and support partner nations when crises strike.



The 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade is a scalable, rapidly deployable Marine Air-Ground Task Force headquartered in Okinawa, Japan. As part of III MEF, 3D MEB is postured to respond to crises throughout the Indo-Pacific, with missions including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and contingency operations. Its forward-deployed posture and frequent collaboration with allied and partner nations make it a critical asset for regional stability and rapid response.