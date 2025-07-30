NORAD RESPONDS TO VIOLATIONS OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Over the weekend, a total of seven general aviation aircraft violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey. In addition to three unauthorized incursions yesterday, there were four violations today, including one requiring an intercept by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter aircraft.



General aviation pilots are reminded that TFR procedures are mandatory and to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey region, specifically FAA NOTAMs 9839, 9840, 9841 and 9842.



Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/



Link to B-roll package: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/968175/norad-tfr-violation-response-b-roll-package



Any questions can be directed to the Continental U.S. NORAD Region Public Affairs team:



afnorth.pa.omb@us.af.mil

