Fort Rucker Gold Star Families Learn Life Skills Through SERE Survival Training

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) hosted an immersive survival training experience August 2 at Fort Rucker, offering families of fallen Soldiers hands-on instruction and a bit of fun led by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) professionals. Sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation, the event brought together children, parents, and expert instructors to teach critical self-reliance skills in a supportive and empowering environment.



Survivor Outreach Services Coordinator Rana Love emphasized the deeper purpose of the event. “This event is dedicated to recognizing, supporting, and celebrating our Gold Star children,” Love said. “These children may be sons, daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, or other young relatives of fallen service members. SOS strives to connect with them through meaningful tributes and educational activities that remind them they are never forgotten and that there is always hope.”



To achieve that vision, SOS partnered with SERE for instruction in shelter and fire building, water collection and purification, primitive hunting and fishing, and other important emergency survival skills. The instructors then worked with the families at hands-on stations that included making a survival bracelet, a hobo fishing kit, and a slingshot.



Staff Sgt. Sergii Kalinichenko, a SERE instructor overseeing the day’s lessons, underscored the event’s educational value. “We are trying to expose the kids to this knowledge that if they happen to be isolated, they can survive,” Kalinichenko said. “It’s more for the parents than the kids, so they can teach them what to do. This is just a brief lesson—a guideline where you grab ideas here and then go learn more from other sources.”



Among those attending was Gold Star daughter Tori McIntyre, who brought her children to take part in the day’s activities. Her father, Command Sgt. Maj. Tonny Pridgen, the Alabama National Guard state command sergeant major, passed away while in service. McIntyre said his legacy echoed throughout the event.



“If he were here, he would think this is so amazing,” McIntire said. “He loved doing things like this—he grew up in Sampson, always camping, always teaching us how to make things work with the bare minimum. It wasn’t just survival for him—it was just cool.”



McIntire reflected on the emotional significance of sharing the experience with her children. “This feels full circle. He would have loved to be here, probably answering questions, trying to add his own two cents,” she said. “Sharing this with my kids, his grandkids, is incredible. I didn’t expect to get emotional, but it’s special.”



Events like this serve not only as tributes to fallen service members but as vital bridges of connection and empowerment for their families. Army Survivor Outreach Services continues to provide long-term support to Gold Star Families, ensuring their stories remain honored and embraced within the military community.



To reach Survivor Outreach Services, call 334-255-9639.



See more photos from this event at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortnovosel/albums/72177720328133747/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2025 Date Posted: 08.03.2025 17:12 Story ID: 544643 Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Rucker Gold Star Families Learn Life Skills Through SERE Survival Training, by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.