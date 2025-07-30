Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: August 2025 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Kallista Arrington
    Yasmine Howard
    Gregory Warren

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Hazel Fordladd
    Candace Ross

    To Master Sgt.:
    Darrell Jackson

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Andrew Blankenship

    To Chief Master Sgt.:
    Veronica Vazquez

