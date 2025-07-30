Gaining Altitude: August 2025 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Staff Sgt.:
Kallista Arrington
Yasmine Howard
Gregory Warren
To Tech. Sgt.:
Hazel Fordladd
Candace Ross
To Master Sgt.:
Darrell Jackson
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Andrew Blankenship
To Chief Master Sgt.:
Veronica Vazquez
