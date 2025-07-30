NORAD INTERCEPTS VIOLATOR OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter aircraft intercepted a second general aviation aircraft that violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey, at approximately 12:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The civilian aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft after the use of flares to draw the pilot’s attention.



This intercept was preceded by one separate TFR violation earlier in the day, bringing the total to five unauthorized incursions over the course of the weekend.



The civilian aircraft violated the TFR at approximately 12:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The civilian aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.



The flares – which may have been visible to the public – are employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed.



General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey region, specifically FAA NOTAMs 9839, 9840, 9841 and 9842.



Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/



Link to B-roll package: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/968175/norad-tfr-violation-response-b-roll-package



Any questions can be directed to the Continental U.S. NORAD Region Public Affairs team:



afnorth.pa.omb@us.af.mil

