From Toolbox to Command: 307th Maintenance Group gains new commander

Eikner now leads more than 875 personnel tasked with the maintenance of the reserve component of the B-52 Stratofortress. As the unit’s Senior Air Reserve Technician, he will oversee daily operations, program management, and long-term planning in support of one of the Air Force’s most enduring strategic assets.



Prior to this assignment, Eikner served as the deputy commander of the 403rd Maintenance Group at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. His career spans nearly four decades, beginning in 1987 when he enlisted in the Air Force as an A-10 avionics technician. He transitioned to the Air Force Reserve in 1992 and later earned his commission through the Deserving Airman Commissioning Program in 2004.



Col. David Martinez, 307th Bomb Wing commander, told the audience that Eikner was the right choice for the job and said his top priority in his career is taking care of his Airmen.



“For Eikner, it was always about his Airmen,” said Martinez. “He is as selfless as they come and no award or accolade can compare to the care he has for his Airmen’s careers.”



Eikner, a Desert Storm veteran, said he was ready to use his leadership skills he’s gained across multiple wings and command to make sure the 307th Maintenance Group is always resourced, resilient, and ready.



“I’m here to make sure we are always ready,” said Eikner. “One Airman at a time, because that is what the mission has always been about.”

