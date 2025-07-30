21st TSC change of command highlights achievements under Maj. Gen. Ragin, welcomes Maj. Gen. Lalor

SEMBACH, Germany – The 21st Theater Sustainment Command welcomed a new commanding general during a change of command ceremony held July 30, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, as Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor.



Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presided over the ceremony, which honored Ragin's 25 months of leadership and formally marked Lalor's assumption of command.



"Today is not just about commanders changing," Donahue said. "It's about honoring the incredible soldiers of the 21st TSC and everything they do to advance the interests of our nation and the alliance."



Under Ragin's leadership, the 21st TSC strengthened logistics across U.S. Army Europe and Africa, enhanced NATO deterrence, and deepened host nation partnerships through interoperability and rapid theater distribution.



"You consistently delivered on the two most important things: people and warfighting," Donahue said. "You moved more capability, at record speed, in more complex environments than anyone else, and did it while building trust across the alliance."



During his remarks, Ragin praised the soldiers, civilians, and partners who make up the 21st TSC, highlighting their innovation, resilience, and commitment. He structured his farewell around a "superhero" motif, calling the formation a "cast of unstoppable characters."



"Team 21 pushed the boundaries of what was possible," Ragin said. "From AI-driven sustainment to enabling rotational brigades across multiple countries, you created momentum and a movement."



Throughout his tenure, Ragin emphasized advanced sustainment capabilities, support to the joint force and NATO allies, and readiness through data-driven decision-making. He thanked local leaders, multinational partners, and U.S. military organizations for their collaboration and trust.



Maj. Gen. Lalor, who most recently served in a senior logistics leadership role in the continental United States, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to join the 21st TSC and build on its legacy of excellence.



"I'm proud to join your ranks today," Lalor said. "This team operates at the point of attack, delivering sustainment and generating readiness across Europe and Africa. We are ready to build on the foundation already set."



Lalor outlined a vision focused on maintaining tempo, advancing theater sustainment capabilities, and leveraging emerging technologies like advanced manufacturing and precision logistics.



"We're going to think, act, and operate decisively to achieve effects," Lalor said. "We will be the problem-solvers of choice for our warfighters and the go-to organization for sustainment across the Army."

