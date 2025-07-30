NORAD INTERCEPTS VIOLATOR OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter aircraft intercepted a general aviation aircraft that violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey. This intercept was preceded by two separate TFR violations earlier in the day, bringing the total to three unauthorized incursions over the course of the day.



The civilian aircraft violated the TFR at approximately 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.



General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey region, specifically FAA NOTAMs 9839, 9840, 9841 and 9842.



Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/



Link to B-roll package: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/968175/norad-tfr-violation-response-b-roll-package



Any questions can be directed to the Continental U.S. NORAD Region Public Affairs team:



afnorth.pa.omb@us.af.mil

