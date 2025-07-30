USNS Comfort Departs Costa Rica After Fifth CP25 Mission Stop

LIMÓN, Costa Rica - The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed from Limón, Costa Rica, August 1, 2025, after spending eight days providing medical care, dental care, veterinary care, and multiple subject matter exchanges for Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25).



“As the Continuing Promise mission continues, we leave Costa Rica not only with a sense of accomplishment in the work we’ve done, but with a profound appreciation for the enduring partnership we’ve forged,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 and CP25 mission commander. “We thank our Costa Rican counterparts for their warm welcome and dedication to this mission, as we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to build upon these strong ties in the years to come.”



U.S. and Costa Rican medical providers encountered 2,200 patients at the Limón mobile medical site set up at Hernán Garrón Salazar Terminal. Additionally, team Comfort filled 3,323 pharmaceutical prescriptions, conducted 371 dental procedures, distributed 856 pairs of glasses and 706 sunglasses, and performed 65 surgeries aboard Comfort, including 12 pediatric surgeries.



“We were able to provide the best care to Costa Rica with the resources that we had, within the time that we had,” said Capt. Todd Mondzelewski, an ophthalmologist assigned to Comfort. “We have been able to do a lot of surgeries and provide exceptional medical care for every country that we’ve been to, and I hope to be able to continue doing just that.”



The team conducted subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) including a trauma symposium, preventive medicine classes, basic life-saving techniques, and a tactical combat casualty care course. Over three days, 13 SMEE events occurred with 228 participants from the Costa Rican Red Cross, first responders, and Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, Costa Rica’s Coast Guard.



Besides patient and medical services, U.S. Army veterinarians from the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support encountered 1,741 small animals, including 1,188 routine checkups, and performed 553 neuter and spay procedures in Limón.



“It was a great experience overall,” said Spc. Ali Peer, a veterinary technician assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services. “We did more than 1,000 vaccinations and consultations on the animals and made a long-lasting impact in Costa Rica.”



Comfort's time in Limón was more than just a chance to offer medical and veterinary services to Costa Rican citizens; it also allowed service members to reunite with their loved ones.



“I haven’t seen my dad in three years,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Veronica Hernandez Araya, assigned to Comfort. “I was nervous to see my dad in a military setting, but he was super happy to see me, hugged me, and told me he was proud of me, which made it all worth it.”



Throughout the Comfort’s time in Limón, the U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performed for 6 days at a variety of events for more than 3,560 Costa Ricans. U.S. service members also had the opportunity to participate in community relations events, including a park cleaning and restoration, a basketball game, a cricket game, and a kickball game against students from Colegio Tecnico Professional De Limón.



Lastly, Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 dedicated 516 man-hours in repairing two school sites: Colegio de Limón and Colegio Tecnico Professional. The repairs included replacing a rotting wooden stage, installing roofing over walkways, and painting a 10,000 square foot roof to prevent roof corrosion.



Following Costa Rica, the Comfort will head to its sixth and final mission stop of CP25 in the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain.



CP25 marks the 16th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth aboard Comfort. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-federal entities, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



