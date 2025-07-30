135th Medical Company Area Support Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Alex Soliday | Maj. Heather Herbst, the new commander of 135th Medical Company Area Support, gives a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alex Soliday | Maj. Heather Herbst, the new commander of 135th Medical Company Area Support, gives a speech to the unit during a change of command ceremony at the Wisconsin Army National Guard Armory in Waukesha, Wis., Aug 2, 2025. Herbst expressed that she will lead the unit to the best of her ability and gave thanks to her family, who have always been there for her in times of need. (U.S. Army photo by Alex Soliday) see less | View Image Page

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 135th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) held a change of command ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at the unit’s armory.



Maj. Brittany Taff, outgoing commander, relinquished command to Maj. Heather Herbst, incoming commander.



The ceremony highlighted the distinguished careers of both the outgoing and incoming commanders.



Taff enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 2011 and commissioned as a Medical Service Corps officer in 2015. She served as the evacuation platoon leader with the 135th MCAS from 2015 to 2019, then broadened her experience as a victim advocate at Joint Force Headquarters in Madison, Wis. In 2022, she returned to the 135th as company commander.



Taff summarized the past two and a half years as a deeply meaningful time both professionally and personally, with lasting memories, challenges, and milestones, even though time flew by.



“If I’ve done anything right during my time here, I hope it's leaving behind a culture of care, accountability, and resilience,” Taff said. “I hope I’ve helped plant seeds that will grow not only in your careers, but in your lives.”

Lt. Col. Kristopher Allen, commander of the 641st Troop Command and the ceremony’s presiding officer, spoke about Taff’s time in the 135th MCAS.

“Maj. Taff is the champion of the good — in fact, her leadership drives greatness,” Allen said.

“You are a leader of leaders in our organization,” Allen said. “The 135th MCAS is left in a better place because of your leadership. Thank you.”

Prior to this assignment, Herbst served as chief nurse case manager at the Wisconsin Medical Detachment at Camp Douglas, Wis.



After officially taking command, Herbst addressed the 135th MCAS for the very first time.



“I look forward to getting to know you and serving as your commander,” Herbst said. “I’m excited to lead this team and will work hard everyday to support the mission and uphold the high standard you deserve.”



As commander of the 135th MCAS, Herbst will be responsible for the readiness, performance, and welfare of the unit. This includes ensuring the unit can fulfill both its federal deployment mission and state emergency response mission.



“I’m truly honored to take command and am eager to begin my next chapter with the 135th MCAS,” Herbst said.



A change of command is a military tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility from a unit or command. The history, tradition, and accomplishments of the command are embodied in the colors. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust, and signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit’s commanders.