932 MSG gets new commander

Col. Jennifer Goetz assumed command of the 932nd Mission Support Group during a ceremony Aug 2, 2025 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



What to know

• The 932nd MSG supports the wing’s ability to deploy Airmen under the Air Force Force Generation Model.

• This is Goetz’s third time assigned to the 932nd Airlift Wing—her last time was as a Force Support operations officer.

• Goetz is the child of two retired Air Force SNCOs. She credits both parents with building her foundation as an Airman and leader.



What her boss thinks

Col. Jeffrey Smith, 932nd AW commander and officiant of the ceremony, offered Goetz three principles that will help her lead the Airmen of the MSG.

• Lead with your ears before your voice. Our Airmen have solutions.

• Discern what is urgent from what is important. Leaders must make decisions that will stand the test of time.

• Love your team. Leadership with love becomes transformational.

• Smith said Goetz’s ability to carry these three things out is “one of the reasons I hired you.”



What Goetz thinks

• “I’m excited to connect with each of you, to learn who you are, what you do and what inspires you, and to lead as we begin this net chapter together,” said Goetz.



• “We are living and serving in a time of consequence in our nation and in the world. It is easy to get distracted by the noise around us. Our character of military service grounds us as Airmen,” she said.

