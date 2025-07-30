NORAD RESPONDS TO VIOLATOR OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) responded to a general aviation aircraft that violated restricted airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 2, 2025. While no intercept was required, this morning’s violation marks an additional breach to the recurring restricted Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR), the same airspace that saw excessive violations earlier in July. Pilots flying near the Bedminster, New Jersey, area should pay attention to Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) 9021, 9024, 9026, and 9027, which detail the current TFR in effect.



General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) NOTAMs and Fly Informed before every flight. Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/



Link to B-roll package: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/968175/norad-tfr-violation-response-b-roll-package



