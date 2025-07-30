Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NORAD RESPONDS TO VIOLATOR OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Story by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) responded to a general aviation aircraft that violated restricted airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 2, 2025. While no intercept was required, this morning’s violation marks an additional breach to the recurring restricted Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR), the same airspace that saw excessive violations earlier in July. Pilots flying near the Bedminster, New Jersey, area should pay attention to Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) 9021, 9024, 9026, and 9027, which detail the current TFR in effect.

    General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) NOTAMs and Fly Informed before every flight. Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.

    NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.

    For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

    Link to B-roll package: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/968175/norad-tfr-violation-response-b-roll-package

    Any questions can be directed to the Continental U.S. NORAD Region Public Affairs team:
    afnorth.pa.omb@us.af.mil

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 11:59
    Story ID: 544598
    Location: US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD RESPONDS TO VIOLATOR OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY, by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download