168th Wing Powers Global Air Refueling in Largest Pacific Contingency Exercise

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | A 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker launches rapid air refueling operations during Arctic Raven 25-1 in support of Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) exercise. Operating in austere and challenging environments, the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, provides critical air refueling support for the multilateral training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces. REFORPAC 25 is the Air Force's largest crisis response exercise to date in the Pacific, designed to deliver rapid, scalable capabilities across the INDOPACOM region and demonstrate agile combat employment (ACE) command and control. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – Exercising at speed and scale, providing operational readiness to U.S. and allied partners, the 168th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard will execute global reach air refueling during Exercise Arctic Raven, its dedicated role in Exercise Resolute Forces Pacific. REFORPAC is the largest U.S. Air Force contingency response exercise ever held across the Pacific region.



As a premier Arctic tanker unit and a leader in KC-135 readiness, the 168th Wing’s participation in this large-scale exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, alongside the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and allied partner aircraft, highlights its commitment to executing strategies to ensure mission success across any contingency.



“Our participation in Arctic Raven and REFORPAC reflects our steadfast commitment to ensuring security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Lt. Col. Thibodeau, 168th Air Refueling Squadron commander. “Our interoperability with our allied nations and partners showcases our shared objectives and demonstrates our agility to respond swiftly around the world.”



Adapting tactics to operate in austere conditions, the 168th Wing stands poised to demonstrate its operational readiness to deliver Air Force capabilities and then command and control agile combat operations.



“Arctic Raven allows us to validate our mission capabilities anytime, anywhere — especially in the demanding austere environments of the Indo-Pacific and Arctic,” said Lt. Col. Brian Binkley, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker pilot. “This exercise not only strengthens our partnerships, but also ensures our Airmen are trained and ready to deliver whenever and wherever they’re needed.”



Throughout Exercise Arctic Raven, the 168th Wing will demonstrate critical skills such as aircraft flightline operations, hot-pit rapid refueling, distributed logistics, and air-to-air refueling. The exercise will test the ability to adapt in a challenging environment, remaining fully mission-capable while enhancing military capabilities.



The Airmen of the 168th Wing enable the rapid deployment of aircraft and responsiveness in crisis situations, extend operations, and foster partnerships, underscoring the 168th’s commitment to ensuring success in every contingency. By executing global air refueling operations and operating in austere conditions, the Wing demonstrates its ability to support joint and allied forces across the Pacific rapidly.



Exercises such as Arctic Raven offer invaluable opportunities to rigorously test Airmen’s skills and adaptability in challenging, remote locations, reinforcing their ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats.