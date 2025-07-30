Chief of Naval Air Training Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Morgan Galvin | Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, left, Rear Adm. Richard Brophy,...... read more read more Photo By Morgan Galvin | Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, left, Rear Adm. Richard Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training (outgoing), center, and Rear Adm. Max McCoy, Chief of Naval Air Training (incoming), salute during the presentation of colors during a change of command ceremony on August 1, 2025. Rear Adm. Max McCoy assumed command as CNATRA which oversees the training of the world's finest combat ready naval aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Galvin) see less | View Image Page

Corpus Christi, Texas – Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) held a change of command ceremony aboard decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV 16) Museum on the Bay in Corpus Christi, Texas, August 1.



Rear Adm. Max G. McCoy Jr. relieved Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy Jr. as commander, CNATRA. Brophy, who assumed command in July 2022, oversaw the winging of 3,339 naval aviators, 699 naval flight officers, 14 air vehicle pilots and 397 flight surgeons during his tenure.



“Serving at CNATRA has been one the greatest honors of my career,” said Brophy. “Our mission is to forge the highest quality of naval aviators and leaders who will shape the future of our Navy. None of this would have been possible without the dedication and professionalism of the entire CNATRA team.”



Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker.



“Rear Adm. Brophy, you have set the standard for excellence and have ensured that our trainers and our student aviators, naval flight officers, and air vehicle pilots are more than ready to enter the Fleet and meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said Cheever.



Under Brophy’s leadership, the Navy introduced the Contract Operated Pilot Training – Rotary (COPT-R) program, marking the first training pipeline in naval aviation history focused exclusively on rotary-wing aircraft. His team also developed the CNATRA’s Head and Back Injury Training (HABIT) app, that is easily accessible from personal devices.

This innovative tool has transformed aviation training and health practices for Naval aviators, flight officers, and aircrewmen; helping them stay fit while significantly reducing the risk of long-term back and neck injuries associated with the physical demands of military flight.



During Brophy’s tenure, CNATRA was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation for exceptional performance in training student naval aviators from October 2022 to March 2024, reinforcing the command’s enduring commitment to excellence in naval aviation training.



“To the CNATRA team: today is a reflection of your hard work, sacrifices, and unwavering dedication to the mission,” Cheever added. “You have my personal thanks and admiration and commitment.”



Brophy, a native of Carmel, California, is a seasoned F/A-18 pilot with more than 4,300 flight hours, over 100 combat missions, and more than 1,000 carrier-arrested landings across multiple aircraft carriers. In recognition of his exceptional performance and contributions to naval aviation, he was named the 2017 "Tailhooker of the Year" by the Tailhook Association. Prior to assuming command of CNATRA, his previous command tours included leadership roles with Carrier Strike Group FOUR, the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, Carrier Air Wing 9, and Strike Fighter Squadron 115 (VFA-115); demonstrating his extensive experience and deep familiarity with naval aviation operations. Brophy will be assigned as Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia. McCoy, a native of Winter Springs, Florida, takes over as CNATRA after serving as the commanding officer of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Four. McCoy’s operational assignments include tours with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 and VFA 136. He has completed deployments on USS Constellation (CV 64), USS George Washington (CVN 73), and USS Nimitz (CVN 68). He commanded VFA 86 and Carrier Air Wing TWO (CVW-2). McCoy is reporting from his previous flag assignment as commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4.



“I am honored to join this incredible team,” said McCoy. “The work CNATRA does every day builds the foundation of our Navy’s future warfighting strength and I look forward to building on Rear Adm. Brophy’s legacy, ensuring our aviators are ready to win in any environment.”



Headquartered at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, CNATRA oversees five training air wings and 17 training squadrons located across Naval Air Stations in Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. These squadrons conduct primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for student naval aviators, naval flight officers, and air vehicle pilots. CNATRA remains steadfast in its mission to train, mentor, and deliver the highest quality naval aviators who are prepared to win in competition, crisis, and conflict.