Tripler Army Medical Center achieves The Joint Commission reaccreditation through 2028

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) Staff celebrate earning continued accreditation from The Joint Commission July 25, 2025. The reaccreditation, extending through 2028, demonstrates a commitment to high-quality patient care and operational excellence and covers TAMC, the Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, and Warrior Ohana Medical Home – a broad scope reflecting the comprehensive nature of the survey and the dedication of the entire team.

Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) has successfully earned continued accreditation from The Joint Commission following a comprehensive four-day survey conducted July 22-25, 2025. The reaccreditation extends through 2028 and encompasses TAMC, the Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, and Warrior Ohana Medical Home.



The Joint Commission's rigorous evaluation process assessed the medical center's adherence to national healthcare standards across critical areas including patient safety protocols, infection prevention and control, medication management systems, and clinical staff qualifications. As the nation's premier healthcare accreditation organization, The Joint Commission's seal represents the gold standard for healthcare quality and safety.



"This achievement reflects our organization's evolution from reactive compliance to proactive system transformation," said Lt. Col. Ernestina dela Pena-Guba, assistant deputy commander for quality services. "The survey validated our strengths while providing a clear roadmap for continued excellence."



The successful outcome builds on extensive preparation, including a 2024 Defense Health Agency Accreditation Assist Visit that helped identify improvement opportunities and strengthen operational processes. Survey teams with decades of combined healthcare accreditation experience specifically commended TAMC's systematic approach to addressing previous findings and integrating evidence-based practices into daily operations.



Key factors in the successful reaccreditation included:

• Implementation of 24/7 quality and safety protocols

• Comprehensive staff training and development programs

• Enhanced coordination between clinical and administrative teams

• Systematic closure of identified gaps in care processes

• Integration of best practices across all service lines



The accreditation ensures TAMC will continue delivering world-class healthcare to active-duty service members, military families, and veterans while maintaining medical readiness for Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force personnel throughout the Pacific region.



Survey teams consistently recognized the professionalism, expertise, and responsiveness demonstrated by frontline clinical staff, department leaders, and support teams across all facilities. The Quality and Safety team provided critical operational oversight, system analysis, and leadership support throughout the preparation and survey process.



"Every team member contributed to this success through their daily commitment to safer processes and exceptional patient care," dela Pena-Guba said. "This reaccreditation validates our relentless pursuit of healthcare excellence and continuous improvement."



The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval demonstrates TAMC's ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and the highest standards of patient care and safety.



“Our commitment to quality and safety backs up our promise to every service member, family member, retiree, and veteran that walks through our doors,” said Col. William Bimson, commander, TAMC. “Our hospital staff are the embodiment of the dual professional capability of providing exceptional medical services as healthcare professionals, while generating, training, and sustaining a highly effective joint medical force as a profession of the U.S. Army. Military medicine is deterrence, and if deterrence fails, we are there to sustain and protect the force, allowing them to fight and win when the nation calls.”



Today, TAMC is the only federal tertiary care hospital in the Pacific Basin. It supports 264,000 local active duty and retired military personnel, their families, and veteran beneficiaries. In addition, the referral population includes 171,000 military personnel, family members, veteran beneficiaries, residents of nine U.S. affiliated jurisdictions (American Samoa, Guam, and the former Trust Territories), and forward-deployed forces in more than 40 countries throughout the Pacific.