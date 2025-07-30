Tiger Lightning 25

SHYLET, Bangladesh – On the authentic and cultural grounds of Bangladesh, where the land breathes history and resiliency, The Para Commando Brigade of the Bangladesh Army and the United States Nevada National Guard jointly oversee a six-day drill to participate in the exercise Tiger Lightning 2025 (TL25) from July 20-31, 2025, at the

Jalalabad Cantonment, Sylhet, Bangladesh.



The opening ceremony for TL25 presented Maj. Gen. Scott A. Winter, Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans for the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), as a guest speaker. Key figures from the Bangladesh Army in attendance included the Directors of the Army Air Defense and the Military Training Directorates.



Winter expressed, “This exercise represents more than just military training, for it embodies the strengthening bonds between our nations and our commitment to regional stability. This year holds particular significance, for the first time, we are privileged to host Tiger Lightning here in Sylhet, the home of the renowned

Bangladesh Army Para-commandos.”



TL25 is an annual U.S/Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations.



“This is a milestone in the bilateral military cooperation. Over the next few days, we will engage in the intensive training on the field exercise like counter terrorism, jungle warfare, combat casualty care and related events, all of which will reflect the complex and evolving threats we face in today's security environment. But more than that, this exercise is about the mutual respect and shared growth. Our overseas partners bring the cutting-edge training, unmatched experience and the warrior spirit that we deeply admire. In return we offer our terrain, our tactics and our tenacity”, expressed Brig. Gen MMimrul Hasan, Commander of the Para Commando Brigade.



Approximately 80 U.S. forces participated in TL25. U.S. Army units include the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment; 303rd Ordnance Battalion; the 555th Engineer Brigade; 418th Contracting Support Brigade; and the 8th Military Police Brigade.



The Nevada National Guard supported the exercise with prodigious coordination and commitment. 1-221 Cavalry Squadron conducted crucial squad and platoon tactical lanes and vital medical training. The 8th Military Police Brigade, 303rd EOD Battalion, shared substantial knowledge on Counter-IED, EOD, and CBRNE threats. The 8th MP Brigade also contributed subject matter expert exchanges on strategic jungle operations.



Winter stated, “As we look across the Indo-Pacific region, it’s clear that the challenges to our shared security are numerous and complex. The United States is deeply committed to the security of this region; we cannot do this alone. This reality underscores the critical importance of our State Partnership Program with Bangladesh. It is through exercises like Tiger Lightning and through the consistent investment in interoperability and trust that we can truly enhance regional resilience.”



The U.S./ Bangladesh military relations continuously develop and nurture a strategic partnership centering on common foreign policy objectives.



Today, the Bangladesh–U.S. defense ties are growing and consist of military exercises, defense trade, personnel exchanges, and armaments cooperation which is the cornerstone of the developing military-to-military relationship and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025