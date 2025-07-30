Naval Legal Service Command Hosts Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

Photo By Patricia Babb | Rear Adm. Damian “Dom” Flatt relieved Rear Adm. David G. Wilson as commander of...... read more read more Photo By Patricia Babb | Rear Adm. Damian “Dom” Flatt relieved Rear Adm. David G. Wilson as commander of Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC) during a change of command and retirement ceremony held Aug. 1, 2025, at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. The event – presided over by Vice Adm. Dion D. English, director for logistics of the Joint Staff – also marked Wilson’s retirement after 34 years of naval service, including four years as CNLSC. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Rear Adm. Damian “Dom” Flatt relieved Rear Adm. David G. Wilson as commander of Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC) during a change of command and retirement ceremony held Aug. 1 at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.



The event – presided over by Vice Adm. Dion D. English, director for logistics of the Joint Staff – also marked Wilson’s retirement after 34 years of naval service, including four years as CNLSC.



“It’s truly an honor to be here today as we celebrate the incredible career of Rear Admiral Dave Wilson. I’ve had the privilege of knowing Dave for many years, and I can tell you that this is a bittersweet moment for the Navy and all of us who have had the pleasure of serving alongside him,” English said during his opening remarks.



“From his early days at Naval Legal Service Office Jacksonville to serving as a Strike Group judge advocate during pivotal moments like 9/11 and the USS Cole bombing, Dave has been at the center of some of the Navy’s most critical events. His ability to provide sound legal advice under pressure has been a hallmark of his career,” said English, before taking a moment to address Wilson’s family.



“Pam, you are the heart of this story. For 29 years, you’ve been by Dave’s side through every move, every deployment and every challenge. You’ve built a career of your own as an attorney, all while raising three incredible children and advocating for military families,” English said. “Your work with the Exceptional Family Member Program and your passion for helping military spouses navigate professional challenges have made a real difference.”



Wilson assumed command of NLSC in August 2021 after he was selected as its first-ever independent commander, reporting to the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO). Previously, NLSC was led by the Deputy Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the Navy before the roles were separated.



During his tenure as CNLSC, Wilson set out to “deliver results” – keeping true to his pledge to CNO four years earlier. He reinvigorated the organization’s mission, vision, and priorities, ensuring NLSC focused on delivering decisive and timely legal solutions to the Fleet, Sailors, and their families. He implemented military justice reforms, modernized NLSC’s delivery of legal assistance services to include virtual and power of attorney appointments, and fortified the organization’s structure and resources. He also commemorated two organizational milestones – the 50th anniversary of NLSC’s founding, as well as the 10th anniversary of NLSC’s Victims’ Legal Counsel Program – in 2023.



“It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the commander of Naval Legal Service Command and alongside such a dedicated, professional team,” said Wilson. “I am deeply honored by the opportunity and grateful for all that you do to ensure the Navy’s continued strength and readiness.”



Born in Jamaica and raised in Randolph, N.J., Wilson was commissioned through the JAG Corps Student Program in 1991 after earning his Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Delaware, his Juris Doctorate from Delaware Law School, and his Master of Laws in International and Comparative Law from The George Washington University School of Law. Throughout his career, he has served in various operational and leadership roles, including fleet judge advocate for U.S. Fleet Forces Command; fleet judge advocate for U.S. 2nd Fleet; staff judge advocate for Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa; commanding officer of Region Legal Service Office (RLSO) Mid-Atlantic Norfolk, Va.; commanding officer of Naval Legal Service Office Northwest, Bremerton, Wash.; chief of staff of Defense Service Offices (DSO), and the assistant JAG for operations and management.



“As I pack my sea bags for the last time and prepare to go ashore permanently, I leave knowing you will continue using your legal expertise to ensure the Navy is ready to operate in any environment – whether maintaining a presence, in competition, or during conflict,” Wilson said.



“To the members of NLSC, I urge you to continue focusing on the warfighters and their families. Whether you are a member of a defense team, prosecution team, legal advisor team, victim counsel team, or administrative support team, what you do makes the Navy ready for combat. You make a difference!” said Wilson, issuing a final farewell. “Take care of yourselves, take care of each other, and thank your loved ones for their support while you serve. It has been a great privilege to serve alongside you. Fair winds and following seas, shipmates.”



Master Chief Legalman Tiffany N. George, command senior enlisted leader of NLSC, served as the special guest speaker at the ceremony, and she reflected Wilson’s lasting impact upon the JAG Corps.



“I had the distinct honor of serving as the Naval Legal Service Command’s first dedicated senior enlisted leader, but even more profoundly, I had the privilege of working alongside – and growing with – a man whose dedication, compassion, and leadership left an indelible mark on me and the Naval Legal Service Command enterprise,” shared George.



“He is not just a leader, he is a man who leads with humanity, humility, and heart. I didn’t gain an unforgettable boss in the time we worked together; I gained a brother!”



At the conclusion of the retirement ceremony, Wilson and his family were piped ashore for the last time, officially marking the end of his military career. As he transitions to retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of people-first leadership and operational excellence.



“Dave has always followed the leadership philosophy – ‘Mission first, people always” – which is evident by your attendance here today,” English said. “As Dave steps into retirement, his legacy will live on in the people he’s mentored, the policies he’s shaped, and the lives he’s touched.”



The authority, responsibility and accountability of NLSC were transferred to the incoming commander. Poised to take the helm, Flatt looks forward to leading NLSC through its next chapter.



“This watch we stand is to meet the legal needs of our operating forces – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the globe, at their point of need,” said Flatt. “It is my intent for NLSC to be the most readiness-focused organization in the U.S. Navy.”



A native of Phoenix, Ariz., Flatt earned his commission through the JAG Corps Student Program in 1994. He began his legal career as a trial defense counsel at Naval Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic in Norfolk, Va. In his most recent assignments, he served as the assistant JAG for operations and management in Washington, D.C. and the staff judge advocate to the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



As CNLSC, Flatt will lead the active and reserve officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian employees of 12 commands which encompasses eight RLSOs in 53 locations, four DSOs in 19 locations, and the Victims’ Legal Counsel Program in 28 locations.



The Naval Legal Service – presently known as NLSC – was founded in 1973. In October of that year, the Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable John Warner, approved a plan to realign the Navy’s worldwide law centers under the authority, administration, and management of the JAG, Rear Adm. Merlin Staring. Then, on Dec. 3, 1973, CNO Adm. Elmo Zumwalt issued Notice 5450 in order to formally establish Naval Legal Service. Today, NLSC is a vital component of the Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps, which provides full-spectrum legal services to enable naval and joint operations in support of U.S. national security.



