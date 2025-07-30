Meet the Space Base Delta 2 commander: Col. Eamon Murray

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Col. Eamon Murray assumed command of Space Base Delta 2 during a ceremony at the Leadership Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, July 10, 2025.



Murray arrived at Buckley from U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. He is accompanied by his wife, Nicole and their two sons. Growing up in Massachusetts, Murray developed a love for Boston sports, a passion now shared by his entire family. He once boxed for the U.S. Air Force Academy and later applied that same passion for sports to coaching. Beyond his military career, he has led numerous youth sports teams, including his children's. In their free time, the Murrays enjoy cheering on their favorite Boston sports teams and playing from their extensive board game collection.



Professionally, Murray’s career encompasses intercontinental ballistic missile operations, deployments to Afghanistan, and key leadership roles within the National Reconnaissance Office, the National Security Agency, and the United States Space Force Headquarters. His diverse background brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the installation.



“My career has been a journey of continuous learning and growth,” said Murray. “Each assignment has provided me with unique challenges and opportunities to develop my leadership skills and broaden my understanding of the threats we face as a nation.”



As the SBD 2 commander, Murray is now responsible for leading a delta that provides essential support to the missile tracking and warning mission, and 117 tenant units. “Space Base Delta 2 was a high-performing team before I got here,” explained Murray, acknowledging the foundation laid by his predecessor, Col. Heidi Dexter. “My goal is to build upon that success, ensuring that we continue to provide exceptional support to our mission partners and remain ready to meet any challenge that comes our way.”



Murray intends to leverage his previous experience in the joint and interagency world as he leads the multi-faceted organization of SBD 2. “In the joint world, in the intelligence community, you often don’t have command authority, so you need to become a coalition builder.” He elaborated, “I think that skillset and mindset will pay dividends as we look to ensure every organization on base is rowing in the same direction.”



To achieve this, Murray has outlined a clear vision for SBD 2 centered on four key priorities:



Combat Readiness and Resilience



Being prepared to fulfill our role in potential conflicts through proactive planning and exercises. Remaining mentally fit and having the tools to face challenges with resilience.



Warrior Ethos & Development



Fostering a strong warrior ethos and continuous development within the force. Developing our members professionally and personally, as well as ensuring subordinates are prepared to assume the roles of their superiors.



Installation Excellence



Instilling a culture of disciplined initiative and professional curiosity. Encouraging members to proactively identify areas for improvement. Empowering commanders, enabling decisions based on guidance, and transitioning to a plans and orders-based organization.



Community Engagement



Transparent communication about SBD 2’s missions, active environmental stewardship, and genuine engagement in local schools, businesses, and civic organizations.



“These priorities will guide our efforts as we work to ensure that SBD 2 remains a vital asset to our nation,” Murray said. “We must be prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, and we must do so with a commitment to excellence and a dedication to serving our nation.”



Murray emphasized the importance of community engagement, noting that it serves as a force multiplier, contributing to base security, family support, and operational effectiveness. “This reciprocal investment ensures our Guardians and Airmen feel truly connected to the community they defend, while our neighbors understand and support the critical national security mission we execute on their behalf.”



A dedicated family man, Murray values time with his wife and sons, a commitment that extends beyond his professional responsibilities and into his command. “The combat readiness of our service members is directly linked to the well-being and resilience of their families,” Murray explained. “Strong family support and well-being with childcare, housing, and healthcare enables mission focus and long-term stability.”



Col. Eamon Murray has demonstrated extensive experience, clear vision and dedication to his team throughout his career leading up to his command of Space Base Delta 2. He steps into the role prepared to support the men and women of Buckley Space Force Base and strengthen the installation's vital contributions to national security.

