    Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Rabi Korankye

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Story by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    FORT STEWART, Ga. — For the past six years, Rabi Korankye has been a cornerstone within the U.S. Army’s Child and Youth Services community, serving as a Child and Youth Program Assistant Lead Assistant.

    Korankye’s unwavering commitment, passion and heart have stood out landing her in this week’s “Faces of Garrison” spotlight.

    What she finds most fulfilling about her role is the everyday magic of teaching children their ABCs, numbers, and essential life skills.

    “I love watching them grow up and move on to the next module of learning,” she said.

    The gratitude from parents resonates deeply with her and their kind words of appreciation mean the world to her. It’s a reflection of the love and care she pours into her work every day.

    Her journey has been shaped by the incredible bond she shares with her trainers, directors, and coworkers. Their guidance and support have been instrumental in her growth and success.

    “They have helped shape me into the person I am today,” she said.

    Her dream is to continue serving with CYS, pursuing her passion and making a meaningful difference in the lives of the next generation.

    To those just starting their careers with the U.S. Army, she offers simple advice.

    “You must have passion, dedication and love what you do.”

    This week, we celebrate her for the impact she is creating on the children and families across our garrison.

