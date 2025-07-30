Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Ambassadors enhance skills, knowledge at annual workshop

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Nearly a dozen U.S. Army Reserve ambassadors attended the 99th Readiness Division’s annual Ambassador Workshop July 17-18 at division headquarters here.

    The workshop was designed to give the ambassadors the tools they need to support Soldier and unit readiness by developing awareness of, and advocacy for, the Army Reserve while serving as liaisons to communities at the state and local level.

    “You are more than ambassadors – you are bridges between the military and the communities we serve,” said Art Jennings, 99th RD chief of staff, during his in-brief to the ambassadors. “Every handshake, every conversation, every outreach you lead plants the seeds of understanding and respect for America’s Army Reserve.

    “You remind our nation that behind every uniform there’s a neighbor, a colleague, a coach, a teacher – someone who stepped up not for fame and fortune, but because they believed in something bigger than themselves,” he added.

    Highlights of the workshop included briefings on many Army Reserve topics to include strategic communications, legislative affairs, ethics, recruiting, military retirement, training facilities, the Minuteman Scholarship Program, the Private Public Partnership Program, and Family Programs.

    The workshop also included a visit by Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command.

    “The Army Reserve Ambassador Program is strong,” Harter said. “It’s a lot of volunteer work we ask you to do.”

    While not all Army Reserve ambassadors have military experience, many are retired officers or senior non-commissioned officers who wish to remain engaged in military affairs without earning salary, wages or other benefits.

    Army Reserve ambassadors educate the public, community leaders and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and value of the Army Reserve and its Soldiers, and establish open lines of communication within these communities to help establish mutually supporting relationships with community leaders and community organizations.

    They also promote support for Soldiers and their families during deployments, and play an active role in facilitating community support through "welcome home" ceremonies and the Yellow Ribbon Program.

    For more information on the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram/

