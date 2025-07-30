Coast Guardsman reunites with rescued 97-year-old man and his family

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class James Connor | GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class James Connor | GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay (WTGB 101), rescued a 97-year-old man during Coast Guard Festival at the Grand Haven Pier in Michigan on July 29, 2025. Yesterday, July 31st 2025, Turk was able to meet the family of the man he rescued, Fredrick Unger during a media availability event neat the Katmai Bay. Each family member was able to thank Turk for his courageous actions only a few days prior. Later, he was invited to visit Unger where he is covering in a nearby hospital. see less | View Image Page

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Coast Guardsman assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay (WTGB 101), rescued a 97-year-old man during Coast Guard Festival at the Grand Haven Pier in Michigan on July 29, 2025.



The man fell over six feet into the Grand River after losing his balance while resting on his walker.



Seaman Joseph Turk, a crew member aboard the Katmai Bay, immediately jumped in to the river to assist. Turk kept the man afloat by treading water for over 20 minutes while crews worked to lower appropriate rescue equipment. The man was retrieved from the water and was taken by

local emergency services to a nearby hospital.



Yesterday, July 31st 2025, Turk was able to meet the family of the man he rescued, Fredrick Unger during a media availability event neat the Katmai Bay. Each family member was able to thank Turk for his courageous actions only a few days prior.



Fredrick's son, Michael Unger, praised Turk’s quick response.



“Had (Turk) waited another 15, 20 seconds, would my dad still be here? I honestly don’t know if he would be,” he said.



Seaman Joe Turk was honored Thursday by the District Commander of the Great Lakes Rear Admiral Jon Hickey after jumping off the pier to save Frederick Unger, who had fallen into the Grand River. "I'm here to say that I am super proud of and super grateful for Seaman Joe Turk and all of his teammates who are Coast Guard heroes who saved a mans life." said Hickey. "They exemplified the Coast Guard's core values Honor, Respect and Devotion to Duty."



For more information, please contact Petty Officer 1st Class James Connor at James.S.Connor@uscg.mil or by phone at 440-590-2947.



-USCG-