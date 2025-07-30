Fort Buchanan Bowling Tournament: Enhancing Military Readiness Through Engaging Team-Building Activities

Courtesy Photo | Service members from across Fort Buchanan gathered at the bowling center to compete in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members from across Fort Buchanan gathered at the bowling center to compete in a tournament, as part of the installation’s Commander's Cup Armed Forces Series, July 26. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Service members from across Fort Buchanan gathered at the bowling center to compete in a tournament, as part of the installation’s Commander's Cup Armed Forces Series, July 26.



This tournament is the second event in the Fort Buchanan Commander’s Cup, Armed Forces Series, which aims to emphasize the importance of physical fitness at the Army’s home in the Caribbean, while fostering teamwork across the different units.



“We hosted five teams in total, which included the Marines, Navy, U.S. Army Garrison of Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rican Army National Guard, and 1st Mission Support Command,” said Daniel E. Cain, director of Fort Buchanan’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR).



Cain emphasized how the tournament highlights the value of communication and collaboration in building trust and understanding across units.



“Cross-unit communication is key. When service members from different organizations come together at events like these, it builds trust and understanding. They’re more likely to reach out to each other in the future when they need support or resources. That kind of networking is invaluable, said Cain.



Each team fielded four players and competed in two games, with the combined scores of all team members determining the winners.



The Marines secured first place with impressive scores, followed by the Army National Guard in second place and the U.S. Army Garrison of Fort Buchanan team in third. The Navy and 1st Mission Support Command rounded out the competition.



For 1st Sgt. Alex M. Figueroa of the 145th Landing Company, U.S. Marine Corps, the tournament highlighted the importance of building relationships across branches.



“As Marines, we are already a tight-knit, family-oriented unit because of our small size. However, events like this one allow us to build relationships with service members from other branches. These events give us the opportunity to connect, enjoy each other’s company, and establish bonds so that when the time comes, we’ve already worked together and can rely on each other,” said Figueroa.



The tournament also provided participants with a much-needed break from daily routines, allowing them to relax, bond, and strengthen their sense of community.



Fort Buchanan encourages the military community, families, and Puerto Rican residents to follow the Commander's Cup and other events. For the latest updates on schedules and activities, visit the Fort Buchanan MWR’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/buchananmwr.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.